News Yuletide Calendar: What's happening for the holidays in Central New York?

Through Dec. 24

Art Mart. Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Original paintings, pottery, photographs, jewelry and textiles by local crafters for sale at 499 S. Warren St. Free. (315) 308-1772, artmart-Syracuse.com.

Through Jan. 6

Gingerbread Gallery. Daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Friday, Nov. 23, 5-9 p.m.; Dec. 24 & 31, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; closed Dec. 25 & Jan. 1). The 33rd annual show features more than 30 original gingerbread creations. Erie Canal Museum, 318 Erie Blvd. E. $7/adults, $5/seniors, $2/children. (315) 471-0593, eriecanalmuseum.org/gingerbread.

Lights on the Lake. Daily, 5-10 p.m. The 29th annual drive-through yuletide lights spectacular at Onondaga Lake Park, 6790 Onondaga Lake Trail, Liverpool. $10/Mon.-Thurs., $20/Fri.-Sun.; $6/Mon. & Tues. with Wegmans Shoppers Club Card. Lightsonthelake.com.

Nov. 23

Clinton Square Christmas Tree Lighting. Fri. 6:30 p.m. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh will flip the switch for the first time during the annual celebration at downtown’s Clinton Square. Free. Syracuse.ny.us.

Nov. 23-25, Dec. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-24

Dickens’ Christmas. Sat. & Sun. noon-4 p.m. (Friday, Nov. 23, noon-4 p.m.; Dec. 24, noon-3 p.m.) The Skaneateles Chamber of Commerce hosts the 25th annual event, as costumed characters cavort during the annual recreation of old-school yuletides throughout the village of Skaneateles, Fennell, Jordan and Genesee streets. Free, some activities and specials may have fees. (315) 685-0552, skaneateles.com.

Nov. 23-Jan. 1

The Polar Express. Wed.-Sun. noon. Ride aboard Tom Hanks’ magic choo-choo in this large-format fantasy. Bristol IMAX at the MOST, 500 S. Franklin St. Film: $10/adults, $8/children under 11 and seniors. Film and exhibit hall: $17/adults, $15/children under 11 and seniors. (315) 425-9068.

Nov. 23-Jan. 6

Elf: The Musical. 7 & 8 p.m. evenings, 2 & 3 p.m. matinees. A North Pole nitwit takes center stage in the musical adaptation of the Will Ferrell movie in the Syracuse University Drama Department and Syracuse Stage’s co-production at Syracuse Stage’s Archbold Theatre, 820 E. Genesee St. $25-$68. (315) 443-3275.

Nov. 24

Wine and Chocolate Festival. Sat. 1-4 p.m., 5-8 p.m. Enjoy two taste treats during two separate sessions at the New York State Fairgrounds’ Horticulture Building, 581 State Fair Blvd. $30/advance, $35/door, $10/designated driver. (315) 471-9597,

wineandchocolatefestivals.com.

Night Market. Sat. 3-10 p.m. Get in the spirit with cocktails, street-fare food and live music as you shop three floors of unique, locally made merchandise including jewelry, art, décor, gourmet gifts, and more. Sky Armory, 351 S. Clinton St. $5, with food available for purchase. (315) 473-0826, nightmarketsyr.com.

Nov. 29

Donny and Marie. Thurs. 8 p.m. The Osmond siblings bring their holiday show to the Turning Stone Resort and Casino Event Center, Thruway Exit 33, Verona. $24, $34, $54. (877) 833-SHOW, turningstone.com

Nov. 30-Dec. 2

The Nutcracker. Fri. 7 p.m., Sat. 1 & 6 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Syracuse City Ballet presents the timeless classic at the Mulroy Civic Center’s Crouse-Hinds Concert Theater, 411 Montgomery St. $20, $35, $45, $60, $75. (315) 435-2121, syracusecityballet.com.

Nov. 30-Dec. 9

Festival of Trees. Wed. noon-5 p.m., Thurs. noon-8 p.m., Fri. noon-5 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m. The annual display of decorated Christmas trees at the Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St. $8/adults. (315) 474-6064.

Dec. 1

The Nelsons. Sat. 8 p.m. Matthew and Gunnar Nelson bring seasonal hits and fraternal chuckles to The Vine, Del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Waterloo. $15, $25, $35. (315) 946-1777, dellagoresort.com.

Pentatonix. Sat. 8 p.m. The Texas a capella group offers heavenly harmonies during their “Christmas is Here” tour stop at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino Event Center, Thruway Exit 33, Verona. $39, $49, $75, $84, $94. (877) 833-SHOW, turningstone.com.

Dec. 1-2

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Sat. 7:30 p.m., Sun. 1 p.m. The magical movie is accompanied by a live rendition of John Williams’ score from Symphoria at the Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St. $41, $61, $71, $81. (315) 475-7979.

Dec. 2, 7-9, 11-16, 18-23

A Christmas Carol. 7 p.m. evenings, 2 p.m. Sat. & Sun. matinees. Charles Dickens’ classic receives a lavish production at the Hangar Theatre, 810 Taughannock Blvd. (Route 89), Cass Park, Ithaca. $27-$39. (607) 273-ARTS, hangartheatre.org.

Dec. 6-8

Solstice at the Cathedral. Thurs. & Fri. 7:30 p.m., Sat. 2 & 7:30 p.m. Celebrate the annual uplifting, spiritual, musical offering with performances celebrating everything wonderful about the season. Featuring Joe Whiting, Ashley Cox, Jeff Stockham, Five to Life, Second Line Syracuse and many more. St. Paul’s Cathedral, 220 E. Fayette St. Advance tickets: $30/general, $40/reserved. Door tickets: $40/general, $50/reserved. (315) 256-7386, solsticeatthecathedral.com.

Dec. 7

John Legend. Fri. 8 p.m. The smooth crooner brings his “Legendary Christmas” tour to the Turning Stone Resort and Casino Event Center, Thruway Exit 33, Verona. $73, $83, $93, $108, $118. (877) 833-SHOW, turningstone.com.

Dec. 7-9

Christmas Craft and Holiday Market. Fri. 5-9 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Celebrate the holidays with seasonal décor and gourmet delights, handmade items, framed artwork, lighting and more at the New York State Fairgrounds’ Horticulture Building, 581 State Fair Blvd. $7/adults, $2/ages 5-12, free/ages 5 and under. (248) 634-4151, Ext. 626, countryfolkart.com.

Dec. 8

Dasher’s Magical Gift. Sat. 11 a.m. Scant tickets remain for this annual ballet treat for the whole family at the Mulroy Civic Center’s Crouse-Hinds Concert Theater, 411 Montgomery St. $10. (315) 435-2121, oncenter.org, cnyarts.org.

Santa Paws. Sat. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Take your pup to get their picture with Santa Claus, plus raffles, kid activities and pups for adoption at this fun-filled event that benefits Recycle-A-Bull Bully Breed Rescue. Entry: $3/person, $5/photo with Santa, free/ages 12 and under. Driver’s Village, 5885 E. Circle Drive, Cicero.

Dec. 8-9, 15-16, 21-22

Breakfast with Santa. Sat. & Sun. 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon. Have your breakfast served by elves and get your photo taken with Saint Nick. Rosamond Gifford Zoo. 1 Conservation Place. Advance tickets only: $19.95/general, free/ages 2 and under. Ticket includes post-breakfast zoo admission. (315) 435-8511.

Dec. 10

Capitol Theatre’s 90th Anniversary. Mon. 6:30 p.m. Celebrate the 1928-era bijou with a recreation of that long-ago opening night, including a 35mm screening of the Gary Cooper silent drama Lilac Time, plus short subjects, musical numbers and more. Capitol Theater, 220 W. Dominick St., Rome. 50 cents/adults, 25 cents/children. (315) 337-6453.

White Christmas. Mon. 7:30 p.m. Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen warble Irving Berlin’s catalog of hits in this 1954 Technicolor VistaVision musical from Paramount, which wraps the Syracuse Cinephile Society’s autumn season at the Spaghetti Warehouse, 680 N. Clinton St. $3.50. (315) 475-1807.

Dec. 11

A Magical Cirque Christmas. Tues. 7:30 p.m. Yuletide cheer mixes with athletic circus stunts at the Mulroy Civic Center’s Crouse-Hinds Concert Theater, 411 Montgomery St. $35, $45, $55, $125. (315) 435-8000.

Dec. 11-16

The Sound of Music. Tues.-Fri. 7:30 p.m., Sat. 2 & 7:30 p.m., Sun. 1 p.m. Famous Artists presents the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical smash at the Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St. $25, $37.50, $50, $65. (315) 475-7979.

Dec. 13

98 Degrees. Thurs. 8 p.m. The durable vocal group featuring the Lachey brothers make a yuletide visit to the Turning Stone Resort and Casino Showroom, Thruway Exit 33, Verona. $59, $149, $229. (877) 833-SHOW, turningstone.com.

Dec. 13-16

Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment. Thurs. & Fri. 7 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m., 3 & 7 p.m., Sun. noon & 4 p.m. Popular characters from the Mouse House stable skate away at the Onondaga County War Memorial Arena, 515 Montgomery St. $18, $30, $80, $95. (315) 435-8000.

Dec. 14-15

It’s a Wonderful Life. Fri. 7 p.m., Sat. 2:30 & 7 p.m. Jimmy Stewart as a small-town suicidal banker who helps an angel get his wings in this 1946 movie classic, presented in a 35mm print. Capitol Theater, 220 W. Dominick St., Rome. $6.50/adults, $5.50/students and seniors, $2.50/children under age 12. (315) 337-6453.

Symphoria Pops Series: Magic of the Holidays. Fri. 7:30 p.m., Sat. 1:30 & 7:30 p.m. Dancers, chorus members, and guest vocalist Nick Ziobro all get into the holiday spirit with Symphoria. Mulroy Civic Center’s Crouse-Hinds Concert Theater, 411 Montgomery St. $20, $28, $39, $44, $67, $81. experiencesymphoria.org.

Dec. 18

Jim Brickman. Tues. 7:30 p.m. His “Joyful Christmas” tour visits the Mulroy Civic Center’s Carrier Theater, 411 Montgomery St. $45, $55. (315) 435-2121, oncenter.org, jimbrickman.com.

Dec. 20

Great Russian Nutcracker. Thurs. 4 & 8 p.m. The Moscow Ballet’s annual performance at the Mulroy Civic Center’s Crouse-Hinds Concert Theater, 411 Montgomery St. $28, $48, $68, $102. (315) 435-2121, oncenter.org, nutcracker.com.

Dec. 21

The Tenors. Fri. 8 p.m. The Canadian vocal trio bring their “Home for the Holidays” show to The Vine, Del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Waterloo. $30, $45, $60. (315) 946-1777, dellagoresort.com.

Dec. 22

Frankie Scinta. Sat. 8 p.m. The Vegas favorite continues the musical family’s holiday tradition at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino Showroom, Thruway Exit 33, Verona. $44, $49, $54, $64. (877) 833-SHOW, turningstone.com.