Winterfest 2018 Winners Announced

Over the past two weeks, more than 20 local eateries threw down the gauntlet to see who could come out on top in tests of booze, hot wings and general culinary prowess. As part of Winterfest, a Syracuse staple that has brought residents into downtown for winter activities and good eating since 1985, downtown restaurants and pubs cooked up their best dishes and mixed their best drinks for patrons to sample at discounted prices.

Downtown parking was at a premium over both weekends as city residents and suburbanites flocked to the heart of the city. Eventgoers handed over $5 to either restaurant staffers or at a small pop-up shop on Clinton Square and were given a map of downtown, with participating locations marked for the day.

Temperatures were on the chilly side during the first weekend, Feb. 17 and 18, hovering just above freezing, but improved to 40s and 50s during Winterfest’s closing weekend, Feb. 24 and 25. This was bad news for the ice sculpture on Clinton Square, which sat on the pavement fully melted into two small hunks of ice by Sunday afternoon.

Winterfesters prowled the downtown locations for various events: the Martini Mix-Off, Hurricane and Sangria Mix-Off and Culinary Cruise on Saturday, Feb. 17; the Sandwich Stroll, Margarita Mix-Off, Cosmopolitan Mix-Off and Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, Feb. 24; and the Bloody Mary Mix-Off and Wing Walk on Sunday, Feb. 25, then voted on their favorite eats and drinks.

The votes were tallied up and first-, second- and third-place winners were announced at the end of the day at different after-parties held at Wolff’s Biergarten, 106 Montgomery St. Here are the first-place winners; for more information, visit syracusewinterfest.com.

Martini Mix-Off

Taste and Presentation: Wild Will’s Saloon, 139 E. Water St.; (315) 423-9287

Hurricane Mix-Off

Taste and Presentation: The Penny, 321 W. Fayette St.; (315) 478-3091

Sangria Mix-Off

Taste and Presentation: San Miguel Mexican Restaurante, 425 N. State St.; (315) 883-0551

Margarita Mix-Off

Taste and Presentation: San Miguel Mexican Restaurante, 425 N. State St.; (315) 883-0551

Cosmopolitan Mix-Off

Taste: The Stoop Kitchen, 311 W. Fayette St.; (315) 257-7000

Presentation: Eleven Waters, 500 S. Warren St.; (315) 554-3541

Bloody Mary Mix-Off

Taste: Wild Will’s Saloon, 139 E. Water St.; (315) 423-9287

Presentation: Eleven Waters, 500 S. Warren St.; (315) 554-3541

Culinary Cruise

Appetizer and Entree: The Mission Restaurant, 304 E. Onondaga St.; (315) 475-7344

Dessert: Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen, 266 W. Jefferson St.; (315) 263-9363

Sandwich Stroll

Shaughnessy’s Irish Pub, 550 S. Warren St.; (315) 554-3542

Chili Cook-Off

Judges’ Choice; People’s Choice: Syracuse Suds Factory, 320 S. Clinton St.; (315) 471-2253

Wing Walk

Otro Cino, 206 S. Warren St.; (315) 422-6876