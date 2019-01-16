News Winter Times Calendar: See what’s happening this season in CNY By

Daily thru March 13

Clinton Square Ice Rink. Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Fri. & school vacations 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Blade runners can enjoy the downtown fun at Clinton Square, corner of West Genesee and South Clinton streets. $3/adults, $2/seniors and children under 12, $3/skate rental. (315) 423-0129.

Jan. 19-20

Salt City Winter Antiques Show. Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Warm up with antiquities during the annual show at the Center of Progress Building, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. $7/adults, $8/weekend pass, free/ages 16 and under. (315) 686-5789.

Jan. 25-27

New York Sportsman Expo. Fri. noon-7 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. If you love the great outdoors, traveling and adventures, head to the Exhibition Center, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. $12/adults, $10/seniors, police, fire and military with ID, and children ages 6-12, free/ages 6 and under. (315) 730-7992.

AM-JAM Tattoo Expo. Fri. 6 p.m.-midnight, Sat. noon-midnight, Sun. noon-6 p.m. The 33rd annual show presents many inkers and piercers in their element with Lizardman as emcee at the Ramada Inn, Carrier Circle, 6555 Old Collamer Road, East Syracuse. $10/daily, $25/weekend pass. (518) 893-2273.

Robert Burns Weekend. Fri.-Sun. various times. The annual weekend features live music and bagpipers, Scotch tasting, a formal seven-course dinner and more at the Brae Loch Inn, 5 Albany St., Cazenovia. $70/dinner, call for other pricing. (315) 655-3431.

Jan. 26

Bill Engvall. Sat. 5 & 8 p.m. The Blue Collar Tour veteran brings his comic style to The Vine, del Lago Resort and Casino, 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo. $35, $45, $65. (315) 946-1777.

Jan. 27

January JAZZFest. Sun. 1-9 p.m. Eight-hour event with saxophonist headliner Bobby Militello plus Melody Rose, Andrew Carroll, Lawless Jazz Collective and many more at Mohegan Manor, 58 Oswego St., Baldwinsville. $25/advance, $30/door, $15/students. (315) 479-5299.

Jan. 31

Hot Club of Cowtown. Thurs. 8 p.m. Rave-up riffs Texas-style at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. $15/advance, $20/door. (315) 253-6669.

Feb. 1-3

Jurassic Quest. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. & Sun. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. More than 80 life-size dinos all in one location at the Tractor Supply Company Exhibit Center, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. $22/adults and kids ages 2-12, $20/seniors, $36/kids VIP. (936) 588-3332.

Feb. 1

Scrabble Mania Tournament. Fri. 5-10 p.m. Literacy CNY presents the ninth annual word battle for teams of eight to 10 people, featuring refreshments, music from Ronnie Leigh and more at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 100 E. Onondaga St. $650/table. 471-1300, Ext. 172.

Feb. 1, 3

Don Giovanni. Fri. 8 p.m., Sun. 2 p.m. Syracuse Opera stages the Mozart triumph at the Mulroy Civic Center’s Crouse-Hinds Concert Theater, 411 Montgomery St. $10-$136. (315) 476-7372.

Feb. 2

Central New York Brewfest. Sat. 1-4 p.m., 6-9 p.m. The long-running craft beer festival offers more than 120 breweries pouring samples in the Horticulture Building, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. $45/general, $65/VIP. (315) 422-0606.

Annie and the Hedonists. Sat. 7:30 p.m. A jazzy good time is assured at the Oswego Music Hall, McCrobie Building, 41 Lake St., Oswego. $16-$19. (315) 695-6477.

The Lettermen. Sat. 8 p.m. Expect a mellow evening of harmonies at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino Showroom, Thruway Exit 33, Verona. $19, $29. (315) 361-SHOW.

Feb. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24

Horse-drawn Sleigh Rides. Sat & Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy a 20-minute wagon ride through the woods of Highland Forest, 1254 Highland Forest Park Road, Fabius. $8/adults, $5/ages 5 and under. (315) 683-5550.

Feb. 8

Snow Leopard Soiree. Fri. 6:30 p.m. The zoo’s annual black tie gala returns for another effort to celebrate and raise money for the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Place. $220/person, $1,750/table. (315) 435-8511, Ext. 132.

Grand Funk Railroad. Fri. 8 p.m. The 1970s-era “American band” will party down at The Vine, del Lago Resort and Casino, 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo. $25, $35. (315) 946-1777.

Feb. 8-10

Winter Fair 2019. Fri. 3-11 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Sun. noon-8 p.m. The inaugural indoor mini-fair features rides, sausage sandwiches, pizza frittes, music by Todd Hobin and more at the Exposition Center, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. $4/adults, $2/teens and seniors, free/ages 12 and under. (315) 727-9393.

Feb. 9, March 9

Winter Farmers Market. Sat. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The second Saturday of every month features local growers and vendors at Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus. Free admission. (315) 673-1350.

Feb. 9-10

Cycle Expo Super Swap. Sat. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The motorcycle showcase will fill the Center of Progress, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. $15/adults (Saturday), $12/adults (Sunday), free/ages 16 and under. (315) 472-7931.

Feb. 10

Gin Blossoms. Sun. 8 p.m. The enduring pop outfit visits the Center for the Arts, 72 S. Main St., Homer. $24.50-$49.50. (607) 749-4900.

Feb. 12

Father-Daughter Valentine Ball. Tues. 6:30 p.m. Upstate Foundation presents its annual dance to benefit Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital at Wysockis Manor, 6574 Lakeshore Road, Cicero. $55/couple (before Jan. 25). (315) 464-4416.

Feb. 12-17

Cinderella. Tues.-Fri. 7:30 p.m., Sat. 2 & 7:30 p.m., Sun. 1 p.m. Famous Artists presents the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical smash at the Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St. $25, $35, $50, $65. (315) 475-7979; landmarktheatre.org.

Feb. 14

Sweetheart Snowshoe. Thurs. 7-9 p.m. Bring your valentine for a lantern-lit snowshoe romp through the woods, followed by hot drinks and desserts. Limited to 20 couples; registration is required; snowshoes provided. $30/couple. Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus. (315) 673-1350; baltimorewoods.org.

Feb. 14

Gladys Knight. Thurs. 8 p.m. The soulful singer performs at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino Event Center, Thruway Exit 33, Verona. $43, $49. (315) 361-SHOW; turningstone.com.

Feb. 14-17

Central New York Boat Show. Thurs. & Fri. 1-9 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The annual floater-friendly showcase features a wide selection and demonstrations in the Exposition Center, Center of Progress and Horticulture Building at the New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. $10/adults, $15/multi-day pass, free/ages 13 and under. (585) 526-5460.

Feb. 14-24

Syracuse Winterfest. Days and nights of cook-offs, mix-offs, ice carving, chicken wings, music and more throughout downtown Syracuse. For a list of times, locations and prices, visit their website.

Feb. 16

April Verch Band. Sat. 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a mix of bluegrass, country and Americana at the Oswego Music Hall, McCrobie Building, 41 Lake St., Oswego. $16-$19. (315) 695-6477.

Lorrie Morgan. Sat. 8 p.m. The country music star entertains at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino Showroom, Thruway Exit 33, Verona. $29, $34. (315) 361-SHOW.

Feb. 21-23

New York Farm Show. Thurs.-Sat. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. One of the Northeast’s biggest farm shows returns with exhibitors, products, informative demonstrations and more sprawling across six separate buildings at the New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. $5/adults, free/ages 18 and under. (315) 457-8205.

Feb. 22

All About Elvis. Fri. 8 p.m. Enjoy a short documentary on The King plus music from Rex Fowler and the Rockabilly Kings at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. $20/advance, $25/door. (315) 253-6669.

Feb. 22

Queensryche. Fri. 8 p.m. Scant seating remains for these durable rockers at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino Showroom, Thruway Exit 33, Verona. $118, $139, $143, $149, $157, $168. (315) 361-SHOW.

Feb. 23

Dennis Miller and Mark Steyn. Sat. 8 p.m. The standup comics bring their “Adorable Deplorable Tour” (guess which one is which) to the Mulroy Civic Center’s Crouse-Hinds Concert Theater, 411 Montgomery St. $55, $75. (800) 745-3000; oncenter.org.

Feb. 24

Lake Effect Half Marathon. Sun. 9 a.m. The seasonal 26.2-miler returns for its annual jaunt, starting at the East Shore Recreational Trail at Onondaga Lake Park. $75-$80.

Hammond Jammin’ 15. Sun. noon-6 p.m. The annual Hammond B-3 organ concert features music by many local acts including Mike “Groove” Davis Plus and more, as this signature Winterfest event returns to Upstairs at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 246 W. Willow St. Free. (315) 458-8753.

Feb. 28-March 1-3

CNY RV & Camping Show. Thurs.-Sat. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. One of the largest showings of RVs, campers, equipment and more at the Exposition Center, Center of Progress Building, Horticulture Building, Tractor Supply Co. Exhibit Center and Science & Industry Building at the New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. $10/adults, $12/multi-day pass, free/ages 16 and under. (877) 228-8240.

March 2

Steve Martin and Martin Short. Sat. 8 p.m. Two top entertainers team for funny business at the Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St. $85, $125. (315) 475-7979; landmarktheatre.org.

March 3

World Wrestling Entertainment Live. Sun. 7 p.m. AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and more take the “Road to Wrestlemania” in multi-match action at the Onondaga County War Memorial Arena, 800 S. State St. $15, $25, $35, $50, $70, $100. (315) 435-8000.

March 8

Sinbad. Fri. 8 p.m. The longtime standup visits the Turning Stone Resort and Casino Showroom, Thruway Exit 33, Verona. $54, $70. (315) 361-SHOW.

Town Mountain. Fri. 8 p.m. Bluegrass mixes with boogie-woogie rock at the Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson. $23. (315) 655-9193.

March 8-9

Syracuse Indoor Race. Fri. 6-11 p.m., Sat. 3-11 p.m. The Indoor Auto Racing Series makes its premiere at the Exposition Center, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. Pricing to be announced. (609) 888-3618.

March 9

Christopher Cross. Sat. 8 p.m. The soft-pop rocker best known for “Arthur’s Theme” and other winsome earworms performs at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino Showroom, Thruway Exit 33, Verona. $50, $60. (315) 361-SHOW.

March 9-10

Greater Syracuse Antiques Expo. Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Collectibles galore during the annual show at the Horticulture Building, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. $7/adults, $8/weekend pass, free/ages 16 and under. (315) 686-5789.

Harlem Globetrotters. Sat. 7 p.m., Sun. 2 p.m. The wild and crazy basketballers take the court during a two-day stint at the Onondaga County War Memorial Arena, 800 S. State St. $15, $18.75, $26.25, $32.25, $56.25, $115. (315) 435-8000; oncenter.org.

March 14

Jeff Dunham. Thurs. 7 p.m. The popular ventriloquist and his cast of motley fools visit the Onondaga County War Memorial Arena, 800 S. State St. $46.50. (315) 435-8000; oncenter.org.

March 15

Marshall Tucker Band. Fri. 8 p.m. The veteran rockers take on the Turning Stone Resort and Casino Showroom, Thruway Exit 33, Verona. $27. (315) 361-SHOW.

March 15-16

Jay Leno. Fri. & Sat. 8 p.m. Seats are going fast for the late-night fave during his two-night stand at The Vine, del Lago Resort and Casino, 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo. $25, $55, $75, $95. (315) 946-1777.

March 15-17

CNY Home and Garden Show. Fri. & Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Pick up some good ideas and supplies for spring-to-fall projects and more at the Exposition Center, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. $10/adults, free/ages 16 and under. (315) 463-6261.

March 16

St. Patrick’s Parade. Sat. noon-3 p.m. Don your green and get downtown for the annual Irish celebration and parade, which begins on Erie Boulevard East and then travels through South Salina Street. This year’s co-grand marshals will be Joanie and Bernie Mahoney. Free.

March 16-17

Peter Pan. Sat. 6 p.m., Sun. noon & 4 p.m. Syracuse City Ballet visits Never Never Land at the Mulroy Civic Center’s Crouse-Hinds Concert Theater, 411 Montgomery St. $10, $20, $35, $45, $60. (315) 435-8000.

March 22

Pat Metheny. Fri. 8 p.m. The Grammy-winning jazz guitarist visits the Center for the Arts, 72 S. Main St., Homer. $27.50-$55. (607) 749-4900; center4art.org.

March 23-24

Syracuse StadiumCross. Sat. 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The local motocross event revs its engines in the Toyota Coliseum, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. $15/adults, $25/weekend pass, $5-$7/ages 6 to 12, free/ages 5 and under. (800) 753-3978.

Syracuse Motorama. Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The annual car show returns with many models on display in the Center of Progress Building, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. $10/adults, $4/ages 6 to 15, free/ages 5 and under. (315) 516-0560, (315) 672-3904.

PAW Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue. Sat. & Sun. 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. The TV kiddie show returns to the Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St. $20, $29, $35, $50, $45, $65. (315) 475-7979.

March 26-31

Les Miserables. Tues.-Fri. 7:30 p.m., Sat. 2 & 7:30 p.m., Sun. 1 & 6:30 p.m. Famous Artists presents the touring blockbuster at the Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St. $25, $40, $55, $75. (315) 475-7979.

March 27

Celtic Woman: Ancient Land. Wed. 7 p.m. The Grammy-winning Irish songbirds take on at the Mulroy Civic Center’s Crouse-Hinds Concert Theater, 411 Montgomery St. $39, $69, $150. (315) 435-8000; oncenter.org.

March 29

Clint Black. Fri. 8 p.m. The country megastar gallops into The Vine, del Lago Resort and Casino, 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo. $35, $55. (315) 946-1777; dellagoresort.com.

March 31

Sesame Street Live: Make Your Magic. Sun. 2 & 5:30 p.m. Elmo, Big Bird and the rest of the gang in a family-friendly musical at the Mulroy Civic Center’s Crouse-Hinds Concert Theater, 411 Montgomery St. $15, $25, $30, $40, $60, $80, $105. (315) 435-8000.

comments