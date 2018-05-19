Photos Wing Fest comes to Syracuse’s Inner Harbor (photos) By

Hundreds flocked to the Inner Harbor on Friday, May 18 for the inaugural Renzi Food Service Wing Fest. The event is a friendly competition among Syracuse-area restaurants to see, by audience taste-test, who makes the best chicken wing. Local bands, including Under the Gun (pictured below), are slated for a daily lineup, and other food vendors and breweries are on site to drive the “festival” feel home.

Admission is $5, with $1 per wing, and continues on Saturday, May 19.