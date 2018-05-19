Photos

Wing Fest comes to Syracuse’s Inner Harbor (photos)

A basket of wings is tossed in breadcrumbs at Wing Fest 2018

Hundreds flocked to the Inner Harbor on Friday, May 18 for the inaugural Renzi Food Service Wing Fest. The event is a friendly competition among Syracuse-area restaurants to see, by audience taste-test, who makes the best chicken wing. Local bands, including Under the Gun (pictured below), are slated for a daily lineup, and other food vendors and breweries are on site to drive the “festival” feel home.

Admission is $5, with $1  per wing, and continues on Saturday, May 19.

A person pulls a basket of wings out of a fryer at Wing Fest 2018

A wide shot of a congested crowd of hundreds at Wing Fest 2018

A man and a woman hold up their plates to pose for a photo at Wing Fest 2018

A man coats wings in hot sauce at Wing Fest 2018

A close up shot of big tin bowls used to coat wings in hot sauce at Wing Fest 2018

A man's joke T-shirt reads "I'm just here for the breasts and thighs" with the Wing Fest 2018 logo underneath.

 

Hundreds of people lined up to get into Wing Fest 2018

A man pulls a beer tap handle at Wing Fest 2018

A crowd shot of event-goers under a tented area to taste wings at Wing Fest 2018

 

A young woman points excitedly at her plate of chicken wings, dripping in hot sauce, at Wing Fest 2018

 

The vocalist for band Under the Gun is lit up in red stage lights during a performance at Wing Fest 2018

 

Two people are bagging popcorn at Wing Fest 2018. Other food vendors were also on-site.

A backing vocalist for Under the Gun at Wing Fest 2018

A plate of more than six chicken wings in a close up shot at Wing Fest 2018

A man hands a patron an ice cream cone from a food truck at Wing Fest 2018

The sun sets in the background, while hundreds are still going strong at Wing Fest 2018

 

 

 

