Who won in the 2019 SAMMYS? Check out the winners list

The 2019 Syracuse Area Music Awards saw a medley of local musicians and music-scene supporters once again honored for their dedication and service to the Central New York arts community. More than 600 people attended the annual, gala-like awards ceremony on March 8 at Eastwood's Palace Theatre to see who would take home the coveted black obelisk this year.

Related: Soaring SAMMYS: Syracuse area musicians recognized at 2019 ceremony

Nominees were whittled down from about 111 submissions, and the SAMMYS committee announced their final decisions this weekend. See the full list of winners below: