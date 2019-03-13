Arts

Who won in the 2019 SAMMYS? Check out the winners list

Staff
By
Posted on

The 2019 Syracuse Area Music Awards saw a medley of local musicians and music-scene supporters once again honored for their dedication and service to the Central New York arts community. More than 600 people attended the annual, gala-like awards ceremony on March 8 at Eastwood's Palace Theatre to see who would take home the coveted black obelisk this year.

Nominees were whittled down from about 111 submissions, and the SAMMYS committee announced their final decisions this weekend. See the full list of winners below:

2019 SAMMY Award Winners

Best Pop

  • Forgottensong, Forgottensong Vol. 1 and 2
  • Emma Jude, Pocket Full of Postcards
  • Screen Test, Through the Past Brightly

Best Jazz

  • Byron Kidd Cage, Platinum Healing Glove
  • Bob Holz, Silverthorne

Best Blues

  • Cloutier, Thunder N Lightning
  • Neil Minet and the Night Flyers, Shades of Blue
  • Steven D. Odum, Steve Odum Plays His Blues
  • Ron Spencer Band, Into the Blue
  • Tas Cru, Memphis Song

Best R&B

  • Apollo XXIII, Borderline
  • Jaquiel THEVOICE, The Natural Project
  • Irv Lyons Jr., Sisters & Brothers
  • The Ripcords, Live at Subcat Studios

Best Hip Hop / Rap

  • Big Nate MG, No Hooks Needed X Hook Line
  • G-Netics, Elevated
  • J.R. Lottary, Instant Win
  • Chris Mac, Go for Broke Project
  • MLA, Salute Me

Best Rock

  • Atkins Riot, Atkins Riot “Iguanas”
  • Climbing Stars, Ascension
  • Jukin’ Bone, Unfinished Business
  • Tony Touris, Ghost Town
  • The Trend, J. Marc Memorial Show

Best Hard Rock

  • Amerikan Primitive, Down to the Devil
  • Between Hope and Fear, Between Hope and Fear
  • Damon Larus, Crusade
  • The Last Divide, The Last Divide
  • One Step from Falling, Stuck

Best Alternative

  • The Amazing Shakes, 10X The Crash
  • The Beuchesnes, Twilight Interstate
  • Late Earth, Late Earth
  • Strange to Look At, Strange to Look At
  • Sympathy, For Everyone to See
  • Townhouse Warrior, Words, Unsaid

Best Americana

  • Joe Davoli, Golden Rule
  • Dennis McGuire’s One Man Band, Old Songs Rusty Strings
  • Ghost Town Ramblers, Ghost Town Ramblers
  • Eileen Nicholson Kalfass, Crossing Bridges

Best Country

  • Steven Cali, American Farmer
  • Follow the Muse, American Days
  • Moonshine River Band, Bad Habit
  • Lonnie Park, Stories of the Lost and Found

Best Other Style

  • Fritz’s Polka Band, Hey!
  • Emedin Rivera, Tropical Turbulence
  • Samba Laranja: The SU Brazilian Ensemble, Gurana

Best Jam Band

  • Count Blastula, Jive Honey
  • Ginbucket, On Ice
  • The Lightkeepers, Talking Man’s Blues
  • Mike Davis and the Laughing Buddha Episodes, Find Yourself Caterpillar
  • Sundrop Rise, Family Tree

Best Singer-Songwriter

  • Sydney Irving, The Halfmoon Sessions
  • Jess Novak, Fear is the Cage, Love is the Key
  • Rhiannon Payne, Folklore
  • Darryl Rahn, Making Strangers
  • Stephen Douglas Wolfe, Quixotic Symphony

Brian Bourke Award for Best New Artist

  • Trench

People's Choice Awards

Favorite Band

  • Small Town Shade

Favorite Scholastic Band

  • Cicero-North Syracuse Marching Band

Favorite Venue

  • Homer Center for the Arts

Favorite Festival / Music Series

  • Taste of Syracuse

Additional Honors

Hall of Fame Inductees

  • Scott Dixon
  • Al Falso
  • Little Jan & The Radiants
  • Karen Savoca and Pete Heitzman

Music Educator

  • Melissa Gardiner

Lifetime Achievement Award

  • Lou Reed

