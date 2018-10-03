News Who let the dogs out? See dogs play at CNY doggie daycares (photos) By

See dogs run, swim, play and pose for photos at Critter Sitters in Chittenango and Syracuse’s Blue Collar Doggie Daycare.

Taking care of dogs can be hard, especially for working adults. That’s where local doggie daycares step in. These organizations give pups a place to run and play during the day instead of being stuck at home indoors. Critter Sitters of Chittenango are dog-sitting veterans at 19 years in business, while the new Blue Collar Doggie Daycare on Erie Boulevard East is just getting its paws wet, having opened at the beginning of 2018. For more information, read “Every dog has its day: Central NY dog daycares offer relief for pup parents.”