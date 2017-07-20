A Weekend-Long Field Day with These Events

Keep the summer fun going with more CNY events to help your weekend fly by faster.
Annual favorites Valley Field Days, Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival, Curbstone Festival and St. Patrick’s Irish Festival all return this weekend. Enjoy new art installments at Lipe Art Park or a film under the stars.
This is also the opening weekend for local productions of American Idiot and Spring Awakening. Enjoy some treats under the stars and even a barn dance. Of course, there is a plethora of music.
Whatever you choose to do, have a great weekend!
Family Fun
Stars, Stories, S’mores and More
Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Rd, Marcellus | (315) 673-1350
When: Friday, July 21 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $6/members, $9/nonmembers
Where: ARISE at the Farm, 1972 New Boston Road, Chittenango | (315) 671-2909
When: Saturday, July 22 | 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Cost: $50/cyclists, $10/Walk & Wheel-A-Thon participants, $5/lunch for non-participants
Ole Fashioned Barn Dance & Bonfire
Where: Critz Farms, 3232 Rippleton Road, Cazenovia | (315) 662-3355
When: Saturday, July 22| 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Cost: $8/adults, $5/ages 6-12, free/ages 5 and under, $25/family
Festivals
Skaneateles Curbstone Festival
Thursday | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday | 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Village of Skaneateles
When: Thursday, July 20 – Saturday, July 22
Cost: Free admission
Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival
Thursday | 1 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Friday | 9 a.m. – 3 a.m.
Saturday | 9 a.m. – 3 a.m.
Sunday | 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Where: Trumansburg Fairgrounds, 2150 Trumansburg Road, Trumansburg | (818) 212-9489
When: Thursday, July 13 – Sunday, July 16
Cost: $57/Thursday, $60/Friday, $65/Saturday, $45/Sunday, $150/festival pass, $75/festival pass ages 13-15, free/ages 12 & under
Thursday | 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Friday | 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Saturday | 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: Meachem Field, 711 W. Seneca Tpke.
When: Thursday, July 20 – Saturday, July 22
Cost: Free admission, $20/day-long ride pass
Friday | 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Saturday | noon – 11 p.m.
Where: St. Patrick’s Church, 216 N. Lowell Ave. | (315) 475-2186
When: Friday, July 21 – Saturday, July 22
Cost: Free admission
Music: Local Noisemakers
Feat. Heretofore and The Magnetic Pull
Where: Otro Cinco, 206 S. Warren St.| (315) 422-6876
When: Saturday, July 20 | 10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Feat. Kevin Barrigar, Mike MacDonald, Dusty Pas’cal, Shane Pas’cal and Mike Powell
Where: Kellish Hill Farm, 3191 Pompey Center Road, Manlius | (315) 682-1578
When: Saturday, July 22 | 2 p.m.
Cost: $12
Feat. Dangerous Type (The Cars), Born to Run Band (Bruce Springsteen) and Hard Promises (Tom Petty)
Where: Sharkey’s Bar & Grill, 7240 Oswego Road, Liverpool | (315) 214-4116
When: Saturday, July 22 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $10/advance, $15/DOS
Music: National Acts
Where: Clayton Opera House, 405 Riverside Dr., Clayton | (315) 686-2200
When: Thursday, July 20 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $40, $50, $55
Where: The Vine, del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Waterloo | (315) 946-1777
When: Friday, July 21 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $75, $115, $130, $150/VIP
Plus Novak Nanni Duo
Where: Armory Square, 500 S. Franklin St.
When: Saturday, July 22 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Sports
All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833
On the road again…
All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489
Promotion: Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Night
Opponent: Mahoning Valley Scrappers
When: Thursday, July 20 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9
Promotion: H.E.A.L. Night
Opponent: Mahoning Valley Scrappers
When: Friday, July 21 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9
Promotion: Domestic Violence Awareness Night
Opponent: Mahoning Valley Scrappers
When: Saturday, July 22 | 6:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9
Stage
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 7:30 p.m.
Saturday | 7:30 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.
Where: Cortland Repertory Theatre, 6799 Little York Road, Preble | (607) 756-2627, (800) 427-6160
When: Thursday, July 20 – Sunday, July 23
Cost: $29-$31/evenings, $24-$26/matinees
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.
Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E. | (315) 793-7593
When: Friday, July 21 – Sunday, July 23
Cost: $28/evenings, $25/matinees
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Where: BeVard Studio, Mulroy Civic Center, 411 Montgomery St. | (315) 435-2121
When: Friday, July 21 – Saturday, July 22
Cost: $30
Editor’s Picks
Feat. Trench, Native Tongue, Idle Threat, Goodnight Forever and All Poets & Heroes
Where: Spark Contemporary Art Space, 1005 E. Fayette St.
When: Thursday, July 20 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $7/advance, $10/DOS
Film Under the Stars: Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
Where: Everson Museum of Art Plaza, 401 Harrison St. | (315) 443-1369
When: Thursday, July 20 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Where: The Event Center at Turning Stone Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW
When: Friday, July 21 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $45, $50, $60
Where: Lipe Art Park, 1003 W. Fayette St.
When: Saturday, July 22 | 2-5 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 85 degrees / 68 degrees
Conditions: Evening thunderstorms.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 82 degrees / 64 degrees
Conditions: All the clouds.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 80 degrees / 65 degrees
Conditions: Some showers.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 80 degrees / 66 degrees
Conditions: Varying weather.
