A Weekend-Long Field Day with These Events

Family Fun

Stars, Stories, S’mores and More

Where: Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Rd, Marcellus | (315) 673-1350

When: Friday, July 21 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $6/members, $9/nonmembers

ARISE & Ride at the Farm

Where: ARISE at the Farm, 1972 New Boston Road, Chittenango | (315) 671-2909

When: Saturday, July 22 | 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost: $50/cyclists, $10/Walk & Wheel-A-Thon participants, $5/lunch for non-participants

Ole Fashioned Barn Dance & Bonfire

Where: Critz Farms, 3232 Rippleton Road, Cazenovia | (315) 662-3355

When: Saturday, July 22| 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cost: $8/adults, $5/ages 6-12, free/ages 5 and under, $25/family

Festivals

Skaneateles Curbstone Festival

Thursday | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday | 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Village of Skaneateles

When: Thursday, July 20 – Saturday, July 22

Cost: Free admission

Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival

Thursday | 1 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Friday | 9 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Saturday | 9 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Sunday | 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Trumansburg Fairgrounds, 2150 Trumansburg Road, Trumansburg | (818) 212-9489

When: Thursday, July 13 – Sunday, July 16

Cost: $57/Thursday, $60/Friday, $65/Saturday, $45/Sunday, $150/festival pass, $75/festival pass ages 13-15, free/ages 12 & under

Valley Field Days

Thursday | 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday | 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday | 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Meachem Field, 711 W. Seneca Tpke.

When: Thursday, July 20 – Saturday, July 22

Cost: Free admission, $20/day-long ride pass

St. Patrick’s Festival

Friday | 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday | noon – 11 p.m.

Where: St. Patrick’s Church, 216 N. Lowell Ave. | (315) 475-2186

When: Friday, July 21 – Saturday, July 22

Cost: Free admission

Music: Local Noisemakers

Fringe Rock Pary Vol. 2

Feat. Heretofore and The Magnetic Pull

Where: Otro Cinco, 206 S. Warren St.| (315) 422-6876

When: Saturday, July 20 | 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Concert on the Hill

Feat. Kevin Barrigar, Mike MacDonald, Dusty Pas’cal, Shane Pas’cal and Mike Powell

Where: Kellish Hill Farm, 3191 Pompey Center Road, Manlius | (315) 682-1578

When: Saturday, July 22 | 2 p.m.

Cost: $12

Legends of Rock

Feat. Dangerous Type (The Cars), Born to Run Band (Bruce Springsteen) and Hard Promises (Tom Petty)

Where: Sharkey’s Bar & Grill, 7240 Oswego Road, Liverpool | (315) 214-4116

When: Saturday, July 22 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $10/advance, $15/DOS

Music: National Acts

Shenandoah

Where: Clayton Opera House, 405 Riverside Dr., Clayton | (315) 686-2200

When: Thursday, July 20 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $40, $50, $55

Shinedown

Where: The Vine, del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Waterloo | (315) 946-1777

When: Friday, July 21 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $75, $115, $130, $150/VIP

Marissa Mulder

Plus Novak Nanni Duo

Where: Armory Square, 500 S. Franklin St.

When: Saturday, July 22 | 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Sports

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

On the road again…

Auburn Doubledays

All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489

Promotion: Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Night

Opponent: Mahoning Valley Scrappers

When: Thursday, July 20 | 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

Promotion: H.E.A.L. Night

Opponent: Mahoning Valley Scrappers

When: Friday, July 21 | 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

Promotion: Domestic Violence Awareness Night

Opponent: Mahoning Valley Scrappers

When: Saturday, July 22 | 6:05 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

Stage

Footloose

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: Cortland Repertory Theatre, 6799 Little York Road, Preble | (607) 756-2627, (800) 427-6160

When: Thursday, July 20 – Sunday, July 23

Cost: $29-$31/evenings, $24-$26/matinees

American Idiot

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 8 p.m.

Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E. | (315) 793-7593

When: Friday, July 21 – Sunday, July 23

Cost: $28/evenings, $25/matinees

Spring Awakening

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 8 p.m.

Where: BeVard Studio, Mulroy Civic Center, 411 Montgomery St. | (315) 435-2121

When: Friday, July 21 – Saturday, July 22

Cost: $30

Pink Fund Benefit Show

Feat. Trench, Native Tongue, Idle Threat, Goodnight Forever and All Poets & Heroes

Where: Spark Contemporary Art Space, 1005 E. Fayette St.

When: Thursday, July 20 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $7/advance, $10/DOS

Film Under the Stars: Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

Where: Everson Museum of Art Plaza, 401 Harrison St. | (315) 443-1369

When: Thursday, July 20 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Ron White

Where: The Event Center at Turning Stone Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW

When: Friday, July 21 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $45, $50, $60

Blinded by the Lipe

Where: Lipe Art Park, 1003 W. Fayette St.

When: Saturday, July 22 | 2-5 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

