News Facing the Wall of Death at Syracuse Nationals (photos) By

It’s hell on wheels! One of the coolest sights at last weekend’s Syracuse Nationals was the Wall of Death stunt show, as veteran (and uninsured) motorcyclists cruised at top speeds inside a wooden cylinder. At one point, one driver was behind the steering wheel for a dune buggy-esque contraption, as he zoomed toward the lip of the cylinder to grab dollar bills from the customers, as shown in these before and after photos.