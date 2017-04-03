Video: Family Times Summer Fun and Camp Fair 2017

2017’s edition of Family Times Summer and Camp Fair took place April 1 in the Horticulture Building in the New York State Fairgrounds. Each year, families come from all over Central New York to plan their summer by viewing displays and getting information from local organizations.

In addition, performances are held from a select group of vendors, while activities and food are also provided. This year, over 60 exhibitors, vendors and performers came out to the annual event.

View video of the event below: