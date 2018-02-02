Updating Your Closet

We are firm believers in classic pieces that build a solid wardrobe and create a style that is uniquely you. In our opinion, a choice as simple as the texture of a blazer makes a huge difference. And since it’s day one of February we can tell you right now it’s worth it to invest in these products. Winter isn’t over just yet and layering it still key!

The Hare & Style is a luxury lifestyle digital magazine rich with diverse content, ranging from street style, menswear, beauty, grooming, music, and a unique array of editorials. With a team of editors, a personal stylist, and guest writers The Hare & Style is always evolving, striving to bring the highest quality content for its readers.

