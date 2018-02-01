UFOs: It’s Time to Reveal the Truth

For 70 years, the American people have been lied to about the extraterrestrial presence in our skies and on our planet.

For 70 years the Unidentified Flying Objects phenomena have been in our skies and have outrun our most advanced aircraft since World War II, even in the present day.

In those seven decades the 36 percent of American taxpayers who felt that there was an extraterrestrial presence of some sort were summarily ridiculed, laughed at, and referred to as the Tin Foil hat crowd. Interestingly enough, based on polling data, 80 percent of Americans believe that the U.S. government isn’t being truthful about what it knows.

On Jan. 18, 2017, more than 13 million pages of declassified documents from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) were released online via the National Archives. Among all that declassified material released were 70-year-old CIA documents that clearly indicated they were investigating the phenomena actively within the Office of Scientific Intelligence (OSI) in the late 1940s and early 1950s. At last, a little bit a truth!

On Dec. 16, 2017, The New York Times published a groundbreaking story about the Pentagon’s five-year, $22 million Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP). The mainstream media jumped on it and it was the focus of the news cycle for a short time. Now we have another big splash of truth.

Did the news incite public panic on the scale of Orson Welles’ famed 1938 radio production of War of the Worlds? No!

Lots of people who were on the fence about the subject did say “Wow!” Of course, the serious skeptics just sniffed at the news, or they roared for weeks afterward, slamming Harry Reid and the Pentagon for spending a measly $22 million over five years on researching those silly UFOs!

Let’s look at it in a different way: It’s time to bring out the truth!

If the defense department is concerned that there is a “clear and present concern related to the potential advanced aerospace threat,” how about being square with the American people and humanity as a whole? Tell us the truth with real evidence and ask us to get behind the effort to further investigate and understand this phenomenon.

President Trump’s proposal for a $30 billion wall would equal about 5 percent of the total Pentagon budget. That’s an awful lot of money to spend on a politically and emotionally perceived threat.

$22 million seems like pittance in the scheme of things when you consider the awesome importance of the truth about the extraterrestrial presence in the world.

We don’t need the wall: We need the truth about whether we are alone in the universe. And don’t give us some bull that it will mess up people’s religions. Most people of faith believe that the Great Maker’s universe is full of wonders and great mystery.

We need the mainstream media to stand up and do their journalistic duty and put serious pressure on every member of Congress to demand the truth from the CIA, the Pentagon and any other agency that’s been sitting on this truth all these years.

The National Academy of Sciences needs to get off their laureled academic butts and put some real science behind the study of this entire area of study, not a whitewash like they did in 1968 with the Condon Report fiasco.

We need the president to stop tweeting and order his secretary of defense to demand a full and open briefing from all the unacknowledged special access groups in the Pentagon, and let the chips of the truth fall where they may. The people demand nothing less!

If you have a UFO sighting to report, use one of the two national database services: NUFORC.org or MUFON.com. Both services respect confidentiality.

On The Road

Cheryl’s future speaking engagements include:

Thursday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m.: Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St, Liverpool, N.Y.

Feb. 14-18: International UFO Congress, 10438 N. Fort McDowell Road, Scottsdale, Ariz. ufocongress.com.

May 20: Pine Bush UFO Fair. Pine Bush, N.Y.