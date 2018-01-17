Tuscan Baked Apples Cooking Italian with Joe

Join Celebrity chef, Joe Borio, host of the YouTube cooking show, Cooking Italian with Joe, as he shares a great, simple, and delicious recipe, from Tuscany and moms kitchen, Tuscan Baked Apples or Boffoli in Italian. This is an easy, delicious, and addictive dessert for family, friends or your next get together. This is a must recipe and one of the best ways to enjoy fresh ingredients with some EVOO Vito and Joe’s Extra Virgin Olive oil, you will ever have. A delicious feel of old Puglia Italy you will want to share with your family for generations to come.

