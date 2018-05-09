Tournament time for SU lacrosse, a peek at the Crunch

The No. 8 seed Orange (8-6) has won 11 national titles, but none since defeating Cornell in the 2009 title game. This sea- son, the Big Red (12-4) defeated Syracuse 13-8 April 10 at Cornell.

Syracuse will make its 38th NCAA Tournament appearance and the 19th in John Desko’s 20 years as coach. The Orange is 29-3 in tournament games at the Dome and its 68 tournament wins rank second in NCAA history.

The Orange is 65-37-1 all-time against Cornell, including wins in the 1988 and 2009 NCAA championship games and a loss in the 1987 NCAA semifinals. The winner will likely face No. 1 seed Maryland May 20 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.

Tickets for Sunday’s game are $10 for adults and $5 for students and ages 12 and under. They can be purchased at Cuse.com/Tickets, by calling (888) DOME-TIX, or at the Carrier Dome Box Office (Gate B).

Women’s Lacrosse

The Syracuse women’s lacrosse team earned its seventh consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament by receiving an at-large bid to the 27-team field. The Orange (9-9) will face Princeton (12-5) in the first round on Friday, May 11, in Newton, Mass.

Syracuse, which is making its 18th tournament appearance, has won nine of its last 10 tournament openers and has advanced to the national semifinals in eight of the last 10 years under coach Gary Gait.