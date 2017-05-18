Too Much Fun This Busy CNY Weekend

It’s going to be a busy weekend in central New York. Events have popped up all over the place. Due to the pleasant conditions these next couple days and sparked excitement, here is a robust list of activities for kids and adults to enjoy.

The Downtown Living Tour returns for its annual appearance this weekend, Motown continues to spin though the weekend, chow down on some barbecue, run around a little bit and check out season finales for Folkus and Oswego Music Hall on top of a plethora of other shows.

Decision making only gets more difficult from here.

DOWNTOWN DELIGHTS



Motown



Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 2 & 8 p.m.

Sunday | 1 & 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St.

When: Thursday, May 18 – Sunday, May 14

Cost: $35-$95 | (315) 475-7979

Hopeprint Culture Gala

Where: SKY Armory, 351 S. Clinton St.

When: Friday, May 19 | 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $129/person | (315) 315-6667

Downtown Living Tour



Where: Begins at Icon Tower, 344 S. Warren St.

When: Saturday, May 20 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m

Cost: $12/advance, $15/day of | (315) 442-8284

Syracuse Irish Film Festival Fundraiser

Where: Kitty Hoynes Irish Pub, 301 W. Fayette St.

When: Saturday, May 20 | noon – 4 p.m

Cost: $15

ECLECTIC EXCURSIONS

Madcatter Regatta

Where: Oneida Shores, 9400 Bartell Road, Brewerton

When: Friday, May 19 – Sunday May 21

Cost: $90/double-handed, $70/single-handed, free/21 & under and spectators | (302) 574-8227

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Where: New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.

When: Saturday, May 20 | 8 a.m.

Cost: Free, registration and fundraising required | (315) 472-6162

Salt City BBQ Festival

Where: Chevy Court, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.

When: Saturday, May 20 | 11 a.m.

Cost: $15-$20/food & music, $10-$15/music only, free/ages 10 and under | (315) 254-6119

FAMILY FUN

Kid’s Night Out



Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.

When: Friday, May 19 | 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Cost: $30/member child, $35/non-member child | (315) 435-8511

Orchard Run

Where: Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard, 2708 Lords Hill Road

When: Saturday, May 20 | 8 a.m.

Cost: $30/advance, $40/race weekend, $10/kids run, $10/walk | (315) 696-6085

Apple Blossom Festival & Cookout



Where: Critz Farms, 3232 Rippleton Road, Cazenovia

When: Saturday, May 20 | noon – 5 p.m.

Cost: Free admission | (315) 662-3355

MUSIC

Folkus Season Finale: Ellis Paul

Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.

When: Friday, May 19 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $12/members, $15/general

Heather Pierson Trio

Where: Nelson Odeon. 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson

When: Friday, May 19 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $20/advance, $22/day of | (315) 655-9193

Turning Stone Tunes

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Plus Baylor Wilson

Where: Showroom, Turning Stone Resort, Thruway Exit 33, Verona

When: Friday, May 19 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $32, $37, $57 | (877) 833-SHOW

Average White Band

Where: Showroom, Turning Stone Resort, Thruway Exit 33, Verona

When: Saturday, May 20| 8 p.m.

Cost: $14, $19, $39 | (877) 833-SHOW

Oswego Music Hall Season Finale

Feat. Heather Pierson Trio, Mark Brady, Sera Bullis, Cait Devin, Brandon Furber, Greg Rosplock and several more.

Where: Oswego Music Hall, McCrobie Bldg., 41 Lake St., Oswego

When: Saturday, May 20 | 5 p.m.

Cost: 15-$17/adults, $7.50-$9.50/children, free/ages 5 and under, dinner pricing available at door | (315) 342-1733

Jeffrey Pepper Rogers Band

Plus Young Novelists

Where: CNY Jazz Central, 441 E. Washington St.

When: Saturday, May 20 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $25/advance, $30/door | (877) 987-6487

Diana Leigh & Savoy Stompers

Where: Uriah’s, 7990 Oswego Road, Liverpool

When: Sunday, May 21 | 4 p.m.

Cost: $12/JASS members, $15/general | (315) 652-0547

SPORTS

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

Promotion: Stop DWI Night & Lanyard / Fireworks

Opponent: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders

When: Friday, May 19 | 6:35 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Armed Forces Day / Cammo Jersey Giveaway

Opponent: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders

When: Saturday, May 20 | 1:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Bark in the Park Dog Day / Family Sunday

Opponent: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders

When: Sunday, May 21 | 1:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military, $5/dog benefits local animal rescues

TALKING HEADS

John Edward



Where: Crouse Hinds Theater, John H. Mulroy Civic Center, 411 Montgomery St.

When: Thursday, May 18 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $59-$69 | (315) 435-2121

Strathmore Speaker Series: City Parks Centennial



Where: Strathmore Fire Barn in Onondaga Park, 500 Summit Ave.

When: Thursday, May 18 | 7 p.m.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Peter Fekete & Vladimir Vasyagin



Where: Westcott Community Center, 826 Euclid Ave.

When: Sunday, May 13 | 3 p.m.

Cost: $10 | (315) 478-8634

EDITOR’S PICKS

Saranac Thursdays 2017 Kickoff

Featuring Classified

Where: F.X. Matt Brewing Company, 830 Varick St., Utica

When: Thursday, May 18 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $5 | (315) 624-2400

Whitehorse

Where: The Dock, 415 Old Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca

When: Thursday, May 18 | 9 p.m.

Cost: $12/advance, $15/door | (607) 319-4214

Salt City Story Slam

Where: Beak & Skiff Distillery, 4472 Cherry Valley Tpke., LaFayette

When: Saturday, May 20 | 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Kat Wright & Indomitable Soul Band

Plus Dingonek Street Band

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Saturday, May 20 | 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $10-$15/ages 21 and older, $15-$20/ages 18 and older

