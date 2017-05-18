Too Much Fun This Busy CNY Weekend

It’s going to be a busy weekend in central New York. Events have popped up all over the place. Due to the pleasant conditions these next couple days and sparked excitement, here is a robust list of activities for kids and adults to enjoy.
The Downtown Living Tour returns for its annual appearance this weekend, Motown continues to spin though the weekend, chow down on some barbecue, run around a little bit and check out season finales for Folkus and Oswego Music Hall on top of a plethora of other shows.
Decision making only gets more difficult from here.
DOWNTOWN DELIGHTS
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 2 & 8 p.m.
Sunday | 1 & 6:30 p.m.
Where: The Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St.
When: Thursday, May 18 – Sunday, May 14
Cost: $35-$95 | (315) 475-7979
Where: SKY Armory, 351 S. Clinton St.
When: Friday, May 19 | 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $129/person | (315) 315-6667
Where: Begins at Icon Tower, 344 S. Warren St.
When: Saturday, May 20 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m
Cost: $12/advance, $15/day of | (315) 442-8284
Syracuse Irish Film Festival Fundraiser
Where: Kitty Hoynes Irish Pub, 301 W. Fayette St.
When: Saturday, May 20 | noon – 4 p.m
Cost: $15
ECLECTIC EXCURSIONS
Where: Oneida Shores, 9400 Bartell Road, Brewerton
When: Friday, May 19 – Sunday May 21
Cost: $90/double-handed, $70/single-handed, free/21 & under and spectators | (302) 574-8227
Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure
Where: New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Saturday, May 20 | 8 a.m.
Cost: Free, registration and fundraising required | (315) 472-6162
Where: Chevy Court, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Saturday, May 20 | 11 a.m.
Cost: $15-$20/food & music, $10-$15/music only, free/ages 10 and under | (315) 254-6119
FAMILY FUN
Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.
When: Friday, May 19 | 5:30 – 9 p.m.
Cost: $30/member child, $35/non-member child | (315) 435-8511
Where: Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard, 2708 Lords Hill Road
When: Saturday, May 20 | 8 a.m.
Cost: $30/advance, $40/race weekend, $10/kids run, $10/walk | (315) 696-6085
Apple Blossom Festival & Cookout
Where: Critz Farms, 3232 Rippleton Road, Cazenovia
When: Saturday, May 20 | noon – 5 p.m.
Cost: Free admission | (315) 662-3355
MUSIC
Folkus Season Finale: Ellis Paul
Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.
When: Friday, May 19 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $12/members, $15/general
Where: Nelson Odeon. 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson
When: Friday, May 19 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $20/advance, $22/day of | (315) 655-9193
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Plus Baylor Wilson
Where: Showroom, Turning Stone Resort, Thruway Exit 33, Verona
When: Friday, May 19 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $32, $37, $57 | (877) 833-SHOW
Average White Band
Where: Showroom, Turning Stone Resort, Thruway Exit 33, Verona
When: Saturday, May 20| 8 p.m.
Cost: $14, $19, $39 | (877) 833-SHOW
Oswego Music Hall Season Finale
Feat. Heather Pierson Trio, Mark Brady, Sera Bullis, Cait Devin, Brandon Furber, Greg Rosplock and several more.
Where: Oswego Music Hall, McCrobie Bldg., 41 Lake St., Oswego
When: Saturday, May 20 | 5 p.m.
Cost: 15-$17/adults, $7.50-$9.50/children, free/ages 5 and under, dinner pricing available at door | (315) 342-1733
Plus Young Novelists
Where: CNY Jazz Central, 441 E. Washington St.
When: Saturday, May 20 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $25/advance, $30/door | (877) 987-6487
Where: Uriah’s, 7990 Oswego Road, Liverpool
When: Sunday, May 21 | 4 p.m.
Cost: $12/JASS members, $15/general | (315) 652-0547
SPORTS
All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833
Promotion: Stop DWI Night & Lanyard / Fireworks
Opponent: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders
When: Friday, May 19 | 6:35 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Armed Forces Day / Cammo Jersey Giveaway
Opponent: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders
When: Saturday, May 20 | 1:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Bark in the Park Dog Day / Family Sunday
Opponent: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders
When: Sunday, May 21 | 1:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military, $5/dog benefits local animal rescues
TALKING HEADS
Where: Crouse Hinds Theater, John H. Mulroy Civic Center, 411 Montgomery St.
When: Thursday, May 18 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $59-$69 | (315) 435-2121
Strathmore Speaker Series: City Parks Centennial
Where: Strathmore Fire Barn in Onondaga Park, 500 Summit Ave.
When: Thursday, May 18 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations appreciated
Peter Fekete & Vladimir Vasyagin
Where: Westcott Community Center, 826 Euclid Ave.
When: Sunday, May 13 | 3 p.m.
Cost: $10 | (315) 478-8634
EDITOR’S PICKS
Saranac Thursdays 2017 Kickoff
Featuring Classified
Where: F.X. Matt Brewing Company, 830 Varick St., Utica
When: Thursday, May 18 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $5 | (315) 624-2400
Where: The Dock, 415 Old Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca
When: Thursday, May 18 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $12/advance, $15/door | (607) 319-4214
Where: Beak & Skiff Distillery, 4472 Cherry Valley Tpke., LaFayette
When: Saturday, May 20 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Kat Wright & Indomitable Soul Band
Plus Dingonek Street Band
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, May 20 | 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $10-$15/ages 21 and older, $15-$20/ages 18 and older
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 90 degrees / 50 degrees
Conditions: Whoa!
FRIDAY
Temperature: 64 degrees / 38 degrees
Conditions: Morning showers.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 69 degrees / 50 degrees
Conditions: Cloudy.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 74 degrees / 63 degrees
Conditions: Evening showers.
