Too Much Fun This Busy CNY Weekend

Christopher Malone
By
Posted on

Central New York events blossoming this weekend include Downtown Living Tour, barbecue food frenzy, closing shows for Folkus and Oswego Music Hall and more.

It’s going to be a busy weekend in central New York. Events have popped up all over the place. Due to the pleasant conditions these next couple days and sparked excitement, here is a robust list of activities for kids and adults to enjoy.

The Downtown Living Tour returns for its annual appearance this weekend, Motown continues to spin though the weekend, chow down on some barbecue, run around a little bit and check out  season finales for Folkus and Oswego Music Hall on top of a plethora of other shows.

Decision making only gets more difficult from here.

 

DOWNTOWN DELIGHTS

Motown

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 2 & 8 p.m.
Sunday | 1 & 6:30 p.m.

 

Where: The Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St.
When: Thursday, May 18 – Sunday, May 14
Cost: $35-$95 | (315) 475-7979

Hopeprint Culture Gala

Where: SKY Armory, 351 S. Clinton St.
When: Friday, May 19 | 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $129/person | (315) 315-6667

Downtown Living Tour

Where: Begins at Icon Tower, 344 S. Warren St.
When: Saturday, May 20 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m
Cost: $12/advance, $15/day of | (315) 442-8284

Syracuse Irish Film Festival Fundraiser

Where: Kitty Hoynes Irish Pub, 301 W. Fayette St.
When: Saturday, May 20 | noon – 4 p.m
Cost: $15

 

ECLECTIC EXCURSIONS

Madcatter Regatta

Where: Oneida Shores, 9400 Bartell Road, Brewerton
When: Friday, May 19 – Sunday May 21
Cost: $90/double-handed, $70/single-handed, free/21 & under and spectators | (302) 574-8227

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Where: New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Saturday, May 20 | 8 a.m.
Cost: Free, registration and fundraising required | (315) 472-6162

Salt City BBQ Festival

Where: Chevy Court, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd.
When: Saturday, May 20 | 11 a.m.
Cost: $15-$20/food & music, $10-$15/music only, free/ages 10 and under | (315) 254-6119

 

FAMILY FUN

Kid’s Night Out

Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.
When: Friday, May 19 | 5:30 – 9 p.m.
Cost: $30/member child, $35/non-member child | (315) 435-8511

 

Orchard Run

Where: Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard, 2708 Lords Hill Road
When: Saturday, May 20 | 8 a.m.
Cost: $30/advance, $40/race weekend, $10/kids run, $10/walk | (315) 696-6085

Apple Blossom Festival & Cookout

Where: Critz Farms, 3232 Rippleton Road, Cazenovia
When: Saturday, May 20 | noon – 5 p.m. 
Cost: Free admission | (315) 662-3355

 

 

MUSIC

Folkus Season Finale: Ellis Paul

Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.
When: Friday, May 19 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $12/members, $15/general

Heather Pierson Trio

Where: Nelson Odeon. 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson
When: Friday, May 19 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $20/advance, $22/day of | (315) 655-9193

Turning Stone Tunes

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Plus Baylor Wilson

Where: Showroom, Turning Stone Resort, Thruway Exit 33, Verona
When: Friday, May 19 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $32, $37, $57 | (877) 833-SHOW

Average White Band

Where: Showroom, Turning Stone Resort, Thruway Exit 33, Verona
When: Saturday, May 20| 8 p.m.
Cost: $14, $19, $39 | (877) 833-SHOW

Oswego Music Hall Season Finale

Feat. Heather Pierson Trio, Mark Brady, Sera Bullis, Cait Devin, Brandon Furber, Greg Rosplock and several more.

Where: Oswego Music Hall, McCrobie Bldg., 41 Lake St., Oswego
When: Saturday, May 20 | 5 p.m.
Cost: 15-$17/adults, $7.50-$9.50/children, free/ages 5 and under, dinner pricing available at door | (315) 342-1733

Jeffrey Pepper Rogers Band

Plus Young Novelists

Where: CNY Jazz Central, 441 E. Washington St.
When: Saturday, May 20 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $25/advance, $30/door | (877) 987-6487

Diana Leigh & Savoy Stompers

Where: Uriah’s, 7990 Oswego Road, Liverpool
When: Sunday, May 21 | 4 p.m.
Cost: $12/JASS members, $15/general | (315) 652-0547

 

SPORTS

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

Promotion: Stop DWI Night & Lanyard / Fireworks
Opponent: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders
When: Friday, May 19 | 6:35 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

 

Promotion: Armed Forces Day / Cammo Jersey Giveaway
Opponent: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders
When: Saturday, May 20 | 1:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Bark in the Park Dog Day / Family Sunday
Opponent: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders
When: Sunday, May 21 | 1:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military, $5/dog benefits local animal rescues

TALKING HEADS

John Edward

Where: Crouse Hinds Theater, John H. Mulroy Civic Center, 411 Montgomery St.
When: Thursday, May 18 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $59-$69 | (315) 435-2121

 

Strathmore Speaker Series: City Parks Centennial

Where: Strathmore Fire Barn in Onondaga Park, 500 Summit Ave.
When: Thursday, May 18 | 7 p.m. 
Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Peter Fekete & Vladimir Vasyagin

Where: Westcott Community Center, 826 Euclid Ave.
When: Sunday, May 13 | 3 p.m. 
Cost: $10 | (315) 478-8634

EDITOR’S PICKS

Saranac Thursdays 2017 Kickoff

Featuring Classified

Where: F.X. Matt Brewing Company, 830 Varick St., Utica
When: Thursday, May 18 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $5 | (315) 624-2400

Whitehorse

Where: The Dock, 415 Old Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca
When: Thursday, May 18 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $12/advance, $15/door | (607) 319-4214

Salt City Story Slam

Where: Beak & Skiff Distillery, 4472 Cherry Valley Tpke., LaFayette
When: Saturday, May 20 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free

Kat Wright & Indomitable Soul Band

Plus Dingonek Street Band 

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, May 20 | 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $10-$15/ages 21 and older, $15-$20/ages 18 and older

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 90 degrees / 50 degrees
Conditions: Whoa!

FRIDAY

Temperature: 64 degrees / 38 degrees
Conditions: Morning showers.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 69 degrees / 50 degrees
Conditions: Cloudy.

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 74 degrees / 63 degrees
Conditions: Evening showers.

                                     

