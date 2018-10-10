The votes have been tallied: See the 2018 Best of Syracuse winners

Best of Syracuse is a reader-generated poll trademarked by the Syracuse New Times. Since its 1997 inception we have asked our readers to nominate in a number of categories.

For the 22nd anniversary edition, the categories include: Sports and Recreation; Love and Romance; Family; Beauty and Pampering; Animal Lovers; Professional and Civic Services; Booze, Bars and Wine; Local Personalities; Food; Health and Wellness; Specialty Foods and Best Spots; and Arts, Music and Entertainment.

Your nominations are tallied, and the results bring out the top five in each category. We then turn it all over to you again for the final voting, and the Best of Syracuse emerges.

We are proud of the fact that Best of Syracuse is 100 percent reader-generated. If you have an award suggestion, email us at snt@syracusenewtimes.com. We want to hear from you.

Thanks to all the readers who took the time to nominate and vote for your favorite picks. We could not have done it without you! It was another record-breaking year for nominating and voting for Best of Syracuse, and we couldn’t be more excited about the responses. Congratulations to this year’s nominees and winners!