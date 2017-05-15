The Municipalities Of Broome County And UFOs

Recent interest in my book, the UFO Sightings Desk Reference, has caused a moderate inquiry as to the frequency of UFO sightings in not only the counties of New York state but also the city level. So lets look at Broom County.

While the Desk Reference only reports down to state and county level, our database does filter down to the city, as well. Between the years 2001-2015, residents of Broome County reported 103 UFO sightings. Broom County ranks 268th of 3,027 counties in the United States, being in the top 9 percent, or top 300, in UFO sighting counties.

The county has a total of 23 municipalities and 16 reported UFOs during the sample period. Here’s a list of those municipalities ranked by number of UFO sightings reported. The United States Census Bureau’s 2014 census reported that Broome County has 197,349 residents.

Likewise, the UFO reports contained unique shapes of UFOs. The chart below illustrates the shapes and numbers reported within the county.

They really have a wide variety of shapes!

