The Honor Roll

The Syracuse New Times, one of the oldest alternative newsweeklies in the United States, walked away with another batch of accolades during the 39th annual Syracuse Press Club Awards ceremony, held May 6 at Drumlins Country Club.

The paper also earned honors from the New York Press Association’s “Better Newspaper Contest,” which announced the winners at the organization’s “Celebrating Excellence” conference in Saratoga Springs in April. And more awards were handed out to the Syracuse New Times during the Free Community Papers of New York’s annual competition.

Special congratulations to our writers and contributors, who continue to place us at the top of the heap.

SYRACUSE PRESS CLUB

Sports Story

Second Place

Matt Michael

“Various Sport Stories”

Feature Photo

Second Place

Michael Davis

“Air Show Selfie”

Photo Essay

Second Place

Michael Davis

“Peace and Perspective Underscore Protest Marches”

Sports Photo

Second Place

Michael Davis

“Malachi Richardson”

Scenic Photo

Second Place

Michael Davis

“Fall Foliage”

Front Page Design

First and Second Place

Greg Minix

Graphic Illustration

First Place

Greg Minix

“Arts Issue”

NEW YORK PRESS ASSOCIATION

Photographic Excellence (Division 2)

Third Place

Michael Davis

“Primary Colors,” “Room Service”

Best Online Static Ad (Division 1)

First Place

Natalie Davis and Michael Davis

“Happy Holidays” Card

Sports Action Photo (Division 3)

Third Place

Michael Davis

“Babers Looks Past Orange Crush”

Sports Feature Photo (Division 3)

First Place

Michael Davis

“Pearl Tribute Brightens Dim Dome Defeat”

Picture Story (Division 3)

First Place

Michael Davis

“Syracuse Nationals”

Spot News Photos (Division 3)

First Place

Michael Davis

“Peace and Perspective Underscore Protest Marches”

FREE COMMUNITY PAPERS OF NEW YORK

General Excellence (Division B)

Special Promotions

Summer Times issue

Separate Publications (Division D)

Student Survival Guide

Best Original Writing (General)

Renee Gadoua

“Peace and Perspective Underscore Protest Marches”

Best Original Writing (Feature)

Renee Gadoua

“Daniel Berrigan: Priest, Poet, Protester”

Best Original Writing (Editorial)

Jeff Kramer

“America Rolls Out the Barrels”