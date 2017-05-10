The Honor Roll

The Syracuse New Times, one of the oldest alternative newsweeklies in the United States, walked away with another batch of accolades during the 39th annual Syracuse Press Club Awards ceremony, held May 6 at Drumlins Country Club.
The paper also earned honors from the New York Press Association’s “Better Newspaper Contest,” which announced the winners at the organization’s “Celebrating Excellence” conference in Saratoga Springs in April. And more awards were handed out to the Syracuse New Times during the Free Community Papers of New York’s annual competition.
Special congratulations to our writers and contributors, who continue to place us at the top of the heap.
SYRACUSE PRESS CLUB
Sports Story
Second Place
Matt Michael
“Various Sport Stories”
Feature Photo
Second Place
Michael Davis
“Air Show Selfie”
Photo Essay
Second Place
Michael Davis
“Peace and Perspective Underscore Protest Marches”
Sports Photo
Second Place
Michael Davis
“Malachi Richardson”
Scenic Photo
Second Place
Michael Davis
“Fall Foliage”
Front Page Design
First and Second Place
Greg Minix
Graphic Illustration
First Place
Greg Minix
“Arts Issue”
NEW YORK PRESS ASSOCIATION
Photographic Excellence (Division 2)
Third Place
Michael Davis
“Primary Colors,” “Room Service”
Best Online Static Ad (Division 1)
First Place
Natalie Davis and Michael Davis
“Happy Holidays” Card
Sports Action Photo (Division 3)
Third Place
Michael Davis
“Babers Looks Past Orange Crush”
Sports Feature Photo (Division 3)
First Place
Michael Davis
“Pearl Tribute Brightens Dim Dome Defeat”
Picture Story (Division 3)
First Place
Michael Davis
“Syracuse Nationals”
Spot News Photos (Division 3)
First Place
Michael Davis
“Peace and Perspective Underscore Protest Marches”
FREE COMMUNITY PAPERS OF NEW YORK
General Excellence (Division B)
Special Promotions
Summer Times issue
Separate Publications (Division D)
Student Survival Guide
Best Original Writing (General)
Renee Gadoua
“Peace and Perspective Underscore Protest Marches”
Best Original Writing (Feature)
Renee Gadoua
“Daniel Berrigan: Priest, Poet, Protester”
Best Original Writing (Editorial)
Jeff Kramer
“America Rolls Out the Barrels”