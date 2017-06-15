Take Pride in These Weekend Events

Summer is officially at an arm’s length away, and let’s celebrate with another slew of weekend events.

Celebrate Pride Month with the annual 5K, parade and party at the Inner Harbor. The annual Juneteenth celebration takes place in Clinton Square. Celebrate other historical relevance with the historical home tours, beginning at the Barnes Hiscock Mansion, which has ties to the abolitionist movement.

Father’s Day is on Sunday, and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate early whether it’s going to a concert, a show or any event from the plethora listed in our events calendar.

Whatever you do, have a great weekend!

Music: Local Lyricists

Dracula Jones

Plus Amerikan Primitive

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Friday, June 16 | 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $15/ages 21 and older, $22/ages 18 and older

Skunk Funk 5

Feat. Jon Stickley Trio, Brother Brothers, Mile Twelve, Ruddy Well Band, Jason Schnitt

Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson | (315) 655-9193

When: Saturday, June 17 | 1 p.m.

Cost: $45

Local Music Showcase

Feat. Rabbit in the Rye, Bandits on the Run, The Hamilton Ramblers, Lauren Mettler, Jeni & Tom, Astrid & Esther and others.

Where: Earleville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville | (315) 691-3550

When: Saturday, June 17 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $5-$15

Music: National Acts

Wayne Newton

Where: The Vine, del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Waterloo | (315)-946-1695

When: Friday, June 16 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $30, $40, $50, $70, $250



Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Plus Dawes

Where: Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, 3355 Marvin Sands Dr., Canandiagua | (585) 394-4400

When: Saturday, June 17 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $35, $49.50, $75, $95

Wood Brothers

Plus Parsonsfield and Lula Wiles

Where: Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards, 2708 Lords Hill Road, LaFayette | (315) 422-3511

When: Saturday, June 17 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $25/advance, $30/DOS

Tyga

Where: Lava Nightclub at Turning Stone Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW

When: Saturday, June 17 | 10 p.m.

Cost: $45

Out-and-Aboutings

Save the Mansion Tour

Friday Garden Party | 6-9 p.m.

Saturday | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Barnes Hiscock Mansion, 930 James St. | (315) 422-2445

When: Friday, June 16 – Saturday, June 17

Cost: Friday garden party: $40/person; Saturday tour: $15/members, $20/non-members; $100/combo

Take Steps for Crohn’s & Colitis

Where: Willow Bay at Onondaga Lake Park, 3832 Long Branch Road, Liverpool | (585) 967-0266

When: Saturday, June 17 | 9 a.m.

Cost: Free, donations welcomed and appreciated

Juneteenth

Parade begins at Dunbar Center, 1453 S. State St.

Where: Clinton Square, 2 S. Clinton St.

When: Saturday, June 17 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Pride Week Events

Pre-Pride Party: Syracuse’s Got Talent

Where: Trexx Night Club, 323 N. Clinton St. | (315) 474-6408

When: Friday, June 16 | 10 p.m.

Cost: Free Admission

Sprinkles Fridays: Comedy Queens

Where: Rain Lounge, 103 N Geddes St. | (315) 218-5951

When: Friday, June 16

Cost: No cover before 10 p.m.

CNY Gay 5K

Where: Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Rd, Liverpool | (315) 453-6712

When: Saturday, June 17 | 9 a.m.

Cost: $25

CNY Pride Festival & Parade

Where: Syracuse Inner Harbor, Van Rensselaer and Court Sts

When: Saturday, June 17 | noon

Cost: Free admission

Ru Paul’s Drag Queens

Where: Rain Lounge, 103 N Geddes St. | (315) 218-5951

When: Saturday, June 17

Cost: No cover before 10 p.m.

Sports

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

Promotion: Saranac Night / Dollar Thursdays

Opponent: Pawtucket Red Sox

When: Thursday, June 15 | 6:35 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Stage

The 39 Steps

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cortland Repertory Theatre, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble | (800) 427-6160

When: Thursday, June 15 – Saturday, June 17

Cost: $29-$31

Ring of Fire

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 3 & 8 a.m.

Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St. | (315) 443-3275

When: Thursday, June 15 – Sunday, June 18

Cost: $20 – $53

Chicago

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 8 p.m.

Sunday | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E. | (315) 885-8960

When: Friday, June 16 – Sunday, June 18

Cost: $28/Fri. & Sat., $25/Sun.

Editor’s Picks



Seen and Heard

Thursday | noon – 8 p.m.

Friday | noon – 5 p.m.

Saturday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday | noon – 5 p.m.

Where: Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St. | (315) 474-6064

When: Thursday, June 15 – Sunday, June 18

Cost: $8/adults, $6/seniors & students, free/members, military and ages 12 & under

Mountain Jam

Thursday | 6 p.m.

Friday | 9 a.m.

Saturday | 9 a.m.

Sunday | 9 a.m.

Where: Hunter Mountain, 7740 Main St., Hunter | (518) 263-4223

When: Thursday, June 15 – Saturday, June 18

Cost: $119-$1,275

Ali Siddiq



Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 7:30 & 10 p.m.

Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.

Sunday | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669

When: Thursday, June 15 – Saturday, June 18

Cost: $12/Thurs. & Sun., $15/Fri. & Sun

Better Festival

Feat. Dead Flowers, Mark Mason, Chris James & Mama G. and The Bad Husbands Club

Where: Better Farm, 31060 Cottage Hill Road, Redwood | (315) 482-2536

When: Saturday, June 17 | 1 p.m.

Cost: $10/person, $10/camping

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 79 degrees / 65 degrees

Conditions: Thunder and water works at night.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 76 degrees / 65 degrees

Conditions: Rainy, but no thunder, morning.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 88 degrees / 70 degrees

Conditions: Evening thunder and rain.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 90 degrees / 70 degrees

Conditions: Evening thunder and rain.

