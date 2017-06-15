Take Pride in These Weekend Events

Summer is officially at an arm’s length away, and let’s celebrate with another slew of weekend events.
Celebrate Pride Month with the annual 5K, parade and party at the Inner Harbor. The annual Juneteenth celebration takes place in Clinton Square. Celebrate other historical relevance with the historical home tours, beginning at the Barnes Hiscock Mansion, which has ties to the abolitionist movement.
Father’s Day is on Sunday, and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate early whether it’s going to a concert, a show or any event from the plethora listed in our events calendar.
Whatever you do, have a great weekend!
Music: Local Lyricists
Plus Amerikan Primitive
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Friday, June 16 | 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $15/ages 21 and older, $22/ages 18 and older
Feat. Jon Stickley Trio, Brother Brothers, Mile Twelve, Ruddy Well Band, Jason Schnitt
Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson | (315) 655-9193
When: Saturday, June 17 | 1 p.m.
Cost: $45
Feat. Rabbit in the Rye, Bandits on the Run, The Hamilton Ramblers, Lauren Mettler, Jeni & Tom, Astrid & Esther and others.
Where: Earleville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville | (315) 691-3550
When: Saturday, June 17 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $5-$15
Music: National Acts
Where: The Vine, del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 Route 414, Waterloo | (315)-946-1695
When: Friday, June 16 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $30, $40, $50, $70, $250
Elvis Costello & the Imposters
Plus Dawes
Where: Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, 3355 Marvin Sands Dr., Canandiagua | (585) 394-4400
When: Saturday, June 17 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $35, $49.50, $75, $95
Plus Parsonsfield and Lula Wiles
Where: Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards, 2708 Lords Hill Road, LaFayette | (315) 422-3511
When: Saturday, June 17 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $25/advance, $30/DOS
Where: Lava Nightclub at Turning Stone Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW
When: Saturday, June 17 | 10 p.m.
Cost: $45
Out-and-Aboutings
Friday Garden Party | 6-9 p.m.
Saturday | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Barnes Hiscock Mansion, 930 James St. | (315) 422-2445
When: Friday, June 16 – Saturday, June 17
Cost: Friday garden party: $40/person; Saturday tour: $15/members, $20/non-members; $100/combo
Take Steps for Crohn’s & Colitis
Where: Willow Bay at Onondaga Lake Park, 3832 Long Branch Road, Liverpool | (585) 967-0266
When: Saturday, June 17 | 9 a.m.
Cost: Free, donations welcomed and appreciated
Parade begins at Dunbar Center, 1453 S. State St.
Where: Clinton Square, 2 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, June 17 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Pride Week Events
Pre-Pride Party: Syracuse’s Got Talent
Where: Trexx Night Club, 323 N. Clinton St. | (315) 474-6408
When: Friday, June 16 | 10 p.m.
Cost: Free Admission
Sprinkles Fridays: Comedy Queens
Where: Rain Lounge, 103 N Geddes St. | (315) 218-5951
When: Friday, June 16
Cost: No cover before 10 p.m.
Where: Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Rd, Liverpool | (315) 453-6712
When: Saturday, June 17 | 9 a.m.
Cost: $25
Where: Syracuse Inner Harbor, Van Rensselaer and Court Sts
When: Saturday, June 17 | noon
Cost: Free admission
Where: Rain Lounge, 103 N Geddes St. | (315) 218-5951
When: Saturday, June 17
Cost: No cover before 10 p.m.
Sports
All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833
Promotion: Saranac Night / Dollar Thursdays
Opponent: Pawtucket Red Sox
When: Thursday, June 15 | 6:35 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Stage
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 7:30 p.m.
Saturday | 7:30 p.m.
Where: Cortland Repertory Theatre, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble | (800) 427-6160
When: Thursday, June 15 – Saturday, June 17
Cost: $29-$31
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 3 & 8 a.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.
Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St. | (315) 443-3275
When: Thursday, June 15 – Sunday, June 18
Cost: $20 – $53
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Sunday | 7:30 p.m.
Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E. | (315) 885-8960
When: Friday, June 16 – Sunday, June 18
Cost: $28/Fri. & Sat., $25/Sun.
Editor’s Picks
Thursday | noon – 8 p.m.
Friday | noon – 5 p.m.
Saturday | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday | noon – 5 p.m.
Where: Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St. | (315) 474-6064
When: Thursday, June 15 – Sunday, June 18
Cost: $8/adults, $6/seniors & students, free/members, military and ages 12 & under
Thursday | 6 p.m.
Friday | 9 a.m.
Saturday | 9 a.m.
Sunday | 9 a.m.
Where: Hunter Mountain, 7740 Main St., Hunter | (518) 263-4223
When: Thursday, June 15 – Saturday, June 18
Cost: $119-$1,275
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 7:30 & 10 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Sunday | 7:30 p.m.
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669
When: Thursday, June 15 – Saturday, June 18
Cost: $12/Thurs. & Sun., $15/Fri. & Sun
Feat. Dead Flowers, Mark Mason, Chris James & Mama G. and The Bad Husbands Club
Where: Better Farm, 31060 Cottage Hill Road, Redwood | (315) 482-2536
When: Saturday, June 17 | 1 p.m.
Cost: $10/person, $10/camping
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 79 degrees / 65 degrees
Conditions: Thunder and water works at night.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 76 degrees / 65 degrees
Conditions: Rainy, but no thunder, morning.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 88 degrees / 70 degrees
Conditions: Evening thunder and rain.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 90 degrees / 70 degrees
Conditions: Evening thunder and rain.
Pssst. Hey, you. Would you like to receive this event listing in advance? It costs you nothing, and there are sometimes exclusive giveaways. Sign up to our Inside/Out newsletter here: