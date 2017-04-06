Take Me Out to the Weekend Events

It’s a third of the way through April. The weather is on a winning streak. It’s getting more difficult to choose only so many events to include in this list. CNY is stretching its arms and finally basking in the outdoors and the weekend events the fair weather brings.

There are a few fundraisers for local organizations. Celebrate National Poetry Month with a couple literary-focused gatherings. Come together, you lonely and not-so-lonely hearts, for earfuls of great tunes. It’s opening season for Syracuse Chiefs! Hang out with some animals as they enjoy treats, and party like an animal.

FUN-RAISERS

Dancing With Our Stars

Where: Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 100 E. Onondaga St.

When: Saturday, April 8 | 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $125 | (315) 422-2445

Tap Into the MOST

Where: Museum of Science and Technology, 500 S. Franklin St.

When: Saturday, April 8 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $55/advance, $60/door | (315) 425-9068

CNY SPCA Six-Legged 5K

Where: Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Drive, Liverpool

When: Sunday, April 9 | 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $20/advance, $25/day of | (315) 446-1444

GET LIT-ERARY

Conversation with the Kirsts

Where: Museum of Science and Technology, 500 S. Franklin St.

When: Thursday, April 6 | 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $5 | (315) 425-9068

Palace Poetry Group

Featured poet Richard Del Balzo

Where: Fayetteville Free Library, 300 Orchard St., Fayetteville

When: Thursday, April 6 | 7 p.m.

Cost: Free | (315) 637-6374

David Sedaris

Where: Center for the Arts, 72 S. Main St., Homer

When: Sunday, April 9 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $45/adults, $43/seniors, $41/students, $23/veterans, military | (607) 749-4900, (877) 749-ARTS

SATURDAY SOUNDS

BeatleCUSE

Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.

When: Saturday, April 8 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $45 | (315) 463-9240

Stephane Wrembel

Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson

When: Saturday, April 8 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $23/advance, $25/day-of | (315) 655-9193

Bobby Caldwell



Where: The Sheraton University Inn, 801 University Ave.

When: Sunday, April 9 | 5 p.m.

Cost: $30/advance, $35/door | (315) 479-JAZZ

SPORTS

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

Promotion: Opening Day / Dollar Thursday

Opponent: Rochester Red Wings

When: Thursday, April 6 | 2:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: National Beer Day / Fireworks

Opponent: Rochester Red Wings

When: Friday, April 7 | 6:35 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Play Catch on the Field / Magnet Schedule Giveaway

Opponent: Rochester Red Wings

When: Saturday, April 8 | 1:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Family Sunday / Run the Bases / Boeheim Foundation Fundraiser

Opponent: Rochester Red Wings

When: Sunday, April 9 | 1:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Utica Comets

All games are played at Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica | (315) 790-9070

Opponent: Toronto Marlies

When: Friday, April 7 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online

Opponent: St. John’s IceCaps

When: Sunday, April 9 | 3 p.m.

Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online

Syracuse Crunch

All games are played at Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St. | (315) 474-7833

Opponent: Albany Devils

When: Saturday, April 8 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online

EDITOR’S PICKS

Egg Stravaganza

Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.

When: Sunday, April 9 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cost: Free with zoo admission | (315) 435-8511 x113

Seaton Smith

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA

When: Sunday, April 9 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $15 | (315) 423-8669

The Slackers



Feat. The Action! and The Cuddlefish

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Sunday, April 9 | 9 & 11 a.m.

Cost: $15/advance, $17/door

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 53 degrees / 37 degrees

Conditions: Rain.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 39 degrees / 30 degrees

Conditions: Snow return.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 45 degrees / 32 degrees

Conditions: Mornin’ snow.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 58 degrees / 47 degrees

Conditions: Lil bit cloudy.

