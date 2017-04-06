Lifestyle

Take Me Out to the Weekend Events

Christopher Malone
By
Posted on

Think spring and enjoy the season opener for the Syracuse Chiefs, plus a variety of other weekend events in and around Central New York.

It’s a third of the way through April. The weather is on a winning streak. It’s getting more difficult to choose only so many events to include in this list. CNY is stretching its arms and finally basking in the outdoors and the weekend events the fair weather brings.

There are a few fundraisers for local organizations. Celebrate National Poetry Month with a couple literary-focused gatherings. Come together, you lonely and not-so-lonely hearts, for earfuls of great tunes. It’s opening season for Syracuse Chiefs! Hang out with some animals as they enjoy treats, and party like an animal.

FUN-RAISERS

Dancing With Our Stars

Where: Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 100 E. Onondaga St.
When: Saturday, April 8 | 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $125 | (315) 422-2445

Tap Into the MOST

Where: Museum of Science and Technology, 500 S. Franklin St.
When: Saturday, April 8 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $55/advance, $60/door | (315) 425-9068

CNY SPCA Six-Legged 5K

Where: Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Drive, Liverpool
When: Sunday, April 9 | 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $20/advance, $25/day of | (315) 446-1444

 

GET LIT-ERARY

Conversation with the Kirsts

Where: Museum of Science and Technology, 500 S. Franklin St.
When: Thursday, April 6 | 5:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 | (315) 425-9068

Palace Poetry Group

Featured poet Richard Del Balzo

Where: Fayetteville Free Library, 300 Orchard St., Fayetteville
When: Thursday, April 6 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free | (315) 637-6374

David Sedaris

Where: Center for the Arts, 72 S. Main St., Homer
When: Sunday, April 9 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $45/adults, $43/seniors, $41/students, $23/veterans, military | (607) 749-4900, (877) 749-ARTS

 

 

SATURDAY SOUNDS

BeatleCUSE

Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.
When: Saturday, April 8 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $45 | (315) 463-9240

Stephane Wrembel

Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson
When: Saturday, April 8 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $23/advance, $25/day-of | (315) 655-9193

Bobby Caldwell

Where: The Sheraton University Inn, 801 University Ave.
When: Sunday, April 9 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $30/advance, $35/door | (315) 479-JAZZ

 

SPORTS

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

Promotion: Opening Day / Dollar Thursday
Opponent: Rochester Red Wings
When: Thursday, April 6 | 2:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: National Beer Day / Fireworks
Opponent: Rochester Red Wings
When: Friday, April 7 | 6:35 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Play Catch on the Field / Magnet Schedule Giveaway
Opponent: Rochester Red Wings
When: Saturday, April 8 | 1:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Family Sunday / Run the Bases / Boeheim Foundation Fundraiser
Opponent: Rochester Red Wings
When: Sunday, April 9 | 1:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

 

Utica Comets

All games are played at Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica | (315) 790-9070

Opponent: Toronto Marlies
When: Friday, April 7 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online

Opponent: St. John’s IceCaps
When: Sunday, April 9 | 3 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online

Syracuse Crunch

All games are played at Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St. | (315) 474-7833

Opponent: Albany Devils
When: Saturday, April 8 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online

 

EDITOR’S PICKS

Egg Stravaganza 

Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.
When: Sunday, April 9 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Cost: Free with zoo admission | (315) 435-8511 x113

Seaton Smith

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Sunday, April 9 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 | (315) 423-8669

The Slackers

Feat. The Action! and The Cuddlefish

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Sunday, April 9 | 9 & 11 a.m.
Cost: $15/advance, $17/door

 

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 53 degrees / 37 degrees
Conditions: Rain.

tumblr_o4tbh6xl301vov2bmo4_500

FRIDAY

Temperature: 39 degrees / 30 degrees
Conditions: Snow return.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 45 degrees / 32 degrees
Conditions: Mornin’ snow.

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 58 degrees / 47 degrees
Conditions: Lil bit cloudy.

                                     

Pssst. Hey, you. Would you like to receive this event listing in advance? It costs you nothing, and there are sometimes exclusive giveaways. Sign up to our Inside/Out newsletter here:

Related Items:
To Top