Take Me Out to the Weekend Events

It’s a third of the way through April. The weather is on a winning streak. It’s getting more difficult to choose only so many events to include in this list. CNY is stretching its arms and finally basking in the outdoors and the weekend events the fair weather brings.
There are a few fundraisers for local organizations. Celebrate National Poetry Month with a couple literary-focused gatherings. Come together, you lonely and not-so-lonely hearts, for earfuls of great tunes. It’s opening season for Syracuse Chiefs! Hang out with some animals as they enjoy treats, and party like an animal.
FUN-RAISERS
Where: Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 100 E. Onondaga St.
When: Saturday, April 8 | 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $125 | (315) 422-2445
Where: Museum of Science and Technology, 500 S. Franklin St.
When: Saturday, April 8 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $55/advance, $60/door | (315) 425-9068
Where: Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Drive, Liverpool
When: Sunday, April 9 | 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $20/advance, $25/day of | (315) 446-1444
GET LIT-ERARY
Where: Museum of Science and Technology, 500 S. Franklin St.
When: Thursday, April 6 | 5:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 | (315) 425-9068
Featured poet Richard Del Balzo
Where: Fayetteville Free Library, 300 Orchard St., Fayetteville
When: Thursday, April 6 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free | (315) 637-6374
Where: Center for the Arts, 72 S. Main St., Homer
When: Sunday, April 9 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $45/adults, $43/seniors, $41/students, $23/veterans, military | (607) 749-4900, (877) 749-ARTS
SATURDAY SOUNDS
Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.
When: Saturday, April 8 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $45 | (315) 463-9240
Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson
When: Saturday, April 8 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $23/advance, $25/day-of | (315) 655-9193
Where: The Sheraton University Inn, 801 University Ave.
When: Sunday, April 9 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $30/advance, $35/door | (315) 479-JAZZ
SPORTS
All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833
Promotion: Opening Day / Dollar Thursday
Opponent: Rochester Red Wings
When: Thursday, April 6 | 2:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: National Beer Day / Fireworks
Opponent: Rochester Red Wings
When: Friday, April 7 | 6:35 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Play Catch on the Field / Magnet Schedule Giveaway
Opponent: Rochester Red Wings
When: Saturday, April 8 | 1:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Family Sunday / Run the Bases / Boeheim Foundation Fundraiser
Opponent: Rochester Red Wings
When: Sunday, April 9 | 1:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
All games are played at Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica | (315) 790-9070
Opponent: Toronto Marlies
When: Friday, April 7 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online
Opponent: St. John’s IceCaps
When: Sunday, April 9 | 3 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online
All games are played at Onondaga War Memorial, 515 Montgomery St. | (315) 474-7833
Opponent: Albany Devils
When: Saturday, April 8 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20 | Buy Online
EDITOR’S PICKS
Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.
When: Sunday, April 9 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Cost: Free with zoo admission | (315) 435-8511 x113
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Sunday, April 9 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 | (315) 423-8669
Feat. The Action! and The Cuddlefish
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Sunday, April 9 | 9 & 11 a.m.
Cost: $15/advance, $17/door
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 53 degrees / 37 degrees
Conditions: Rain.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 39 degrees / 30 degrees
Conditions: Snow return.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 45 degrees / 32 degrees
Conditions: Mornin’ snow.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 58 degrees / 47 degrees
Conditions: Lil bit cloudy.
