Get ready for some new thrills this summer, Jurrasic Park style. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo has partnered with Texas-based Billings Productions to transform the space into a Dinosaur Invasion theme park, with animatronic dinos set up throughout the zoo. The huge beasts arrived in the city Monday, May 14, allowing for a sneak peek at what’s in store. The display will run from May 25 to Sept. 3 — for “101 Days of Dinosaurs” — and is free to zoo members and with normal zoo admission.