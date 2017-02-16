Syracuse Winterfest Weekend and More CNY Events

Syracuse Winterfest has arrived! We are halfway through the snowiest, coldest and most vortex-prone month historically speaking. The events in CNY are growing in number as the daylight hours are getting longer.
Go downtown to participate in food and beverage competitions, enjoy live music and dance a little bit, sit back and enjoy some closing weekend performances, listen to inspirational and comedic stories, plus much more.
Comedic Proportions
Where: The Vine, del Lago Resort & Casino, Waterloo
When: Thursday, Feb. 16 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $10 | 946-1777
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Sunday | 7:30 p.m.
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA
When: Thursday, Feb. 16 – Sunday, Feb. 19
Cost: $10/Thurs. & Sun., $15/Fri. & Sat. | 423-8669
Where: The Vine, del Lago Resort & Casino, Waterloo
When: Saturday, Feb. 18 | 6 & 9 p.m.
Cost: $35, $45, $55, $65 | 946-1777
Music
Molly Venter & Goodnight Moonshine
Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.
When: Friday, Feb. 17 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $12/members, $15/non-members
Where: Wellin Hall, Hamilton College, 198 College Hill Road, Clinton
When: Friday, Feb. 17 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $20/adults, $15/seniors and college students, $5/youth | 859-4011
The Event Center, Thruway Exit 33, Verona
When: Friday, Feb. 17 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $19, $49, $59, $69, $200 | (877) 833-SHOW
When: Saturday, Feb. 18 | 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $82, $92, $99 | (877) 833-SHOW
Jachiem Joyner & Selina Albright
Where: Drumlins Country Club, 800 Nottingham Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 19 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $35/advance, $40/door | 479-5299
Sports
Opponent: Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
When: Sunday, Feb. 19 | 3 p.m.
Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online | 790-9070
Opponent: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.
When: Sunday, Feb. 19 | 5 p.m.
Cost: $20/courtside, $10/person, $5/seniors, ages 12 & under | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX
Stage
Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.
When: Thursday, Feb. 16 – Saturday, Feb. 18 | 8 p.m. (closing weekend)
Cost: $17/Thurs., $20/Fri. & Sat. | 885-8960
Where: Center for the Arts, 72 S. Main St., Homer
When: Friday, Feb. 17 – Saturday, Feb. 18 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $8-$12 | (607) 749-4900
Where: Jazz Central, 441 E. Washington St.
When: Thursday, Feb. 16 – Saturday, Feb. 18 | 8 p.m. (closing weekend)
Cost: $20 | 546-3224
Winterfest Wonders
Where: Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 100 E. Onondaga St.
When: Thursday, Feb. 16 | 7-11 p.m.
Cost: $5
Where: Clinton Square & Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 100 E. Onondaga St.
When: Saturday, Feb. 18 | noon-1 p.m. (Clinton Square), 2-3 p.m. (Marriott)
Cost: Free
Where: Various restaurants, Downtown Syracuse
When: Saturday, Feb. 18 | noon-4 p.m.
Cost: $5
Where: Various restaurants, Downtown Syracuse
When: Saturday, Feb. 18 | noon-4 p.m.
Cost: $5
Where: Various restaurants, Downtown Syracuse
When: Saturday, Feb. 18 | noon-4 p.m.
Cost: $5
Where: Maxwells in Hanover Square (122 E. Genesee St.)
When: Sunday, Feb. 19 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Cost: $80/team, includes open bar
Editor’s Picks
Strathmore Speaker Series: Nick Murphy
Where: Strathmore Fire Barn in Onondaga Park, 500 Summit Ave.
When: Thursday, Feb. 16 | 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations appreciated
Plus Twin Geeks, Against the Giants, Outside Voices and Goddaughter
Where: Westcott Community Center, 826 Euclid Ave.
When: Friday, Feb. 17 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $5/advance, $8/day of
Where: Redhouse Arts Center, 201 S. West St.
When: Sunday, Feb. 19 | 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $10
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 28 degrees / 19 degrees
Conditions: Blustery and snowy.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 32 degrees / 25 degrees
Conditions: Clouds will let some sun through.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 46 degrees / 36 degrees
Conditions: Little bit o’ sun.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 44 degrees / 31 degrees
Conditions: At least it’s not snowing.
Pssst. Hey, you. Would you like to receive this event listing in advance? It costs you nothing, and there are sometimes exclusive giveaways. Sign up to our Inside/Out newsletter here: