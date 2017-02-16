Syracuse Winterfest Weekend and More CNY Events

Syracuse Winterfest has arrived! We are halfway through the snowiest, coldest and most vortex-prone month historically speaking. The events in CNY are growing in number as the daylight hours are getting longer.

Go downtown to participate in food and beverage competitions, enjoy live music and dance a little bit, sit back and enjoy some closing weekend performances, listen to inspirational and comedic stories, plus much more.

Comedic Proportions

Jessimae Peluso

Where: The Vine, del Lago Resort & Casino, Waterloo

When: Thursday, Feb. 16 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $10 | 946-1777

Brad Williams

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.

Saturday | 7 & 9:45 p.m.

Sunday | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA

When: Thursday, Feb. 16 – Sunday, Feb. 19

Cost: $10/Thurs. & Sun., $15/Fri. & Sat. | 423-8669

Larry the Cable Guy

Where: The Vine, del Lago Resort & Casino, Waterloo

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 | 6 & 9 p.m.

Cost: $35, $45, $55, $65 | 946-1777

Music

Molly Venter & Goodnight Moonshine

Where: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St.

When: Friday, Feb. 17 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $12/members, $15/non-members

The Bad Plus

Where: Wellin Hall, Hamilton College, 198 College Hill Road, Clinton

When: Friday, Feb. 17 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $20/adults, $15/seniors and college students, $5/youth | 859-4011

Turning Stone Tunes

The Event Center, Thruway Exit 33, Verona

Melissa Etheridge

When: Friday, Feb. 17 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $19, $49, $59, $69, $200 | (877) 833-SHOW

Brad Paisley

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $82, $92, $99 | (877) 833-SHOW

Jachiem Joyner & Selina Albright

Where: Drumlins Country Club, 800 Nottingham Road

When: Sunday, Feb. 19 | 5 p.m.

Cost: $35/advance, $40/door | 479-5299

Sports

Utica Comets

Opponent: Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Where: Utica Memorial Auditorium, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica

When: Sunday, Feb. 19 | 3 p.m.

Cost: $18, $20.50, $22, $24, $28 | Buy Online | 790-9070

Syracuse Women’s Basketball

Opponent: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Where: Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave.

When: Sunday, Feb. 19 | 5 p.m.

Cost: $20/courtside, $10/person, $5/seniors, ages 12 & under | Buy Online | 888-DOMETIX

Stage

Eurydice

Where: Central New York Playhouse, Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.

When: Thursday, Feb. 16 – Saturday, Feb. 18 | 8 p.m. (closing weekend)

Cost: $17/Thurs., $20/Fri. & Sat. | 885-8960

Animal Farm

Where: Center for the Arts, 72 S. Main St., Homer

When: Friday, Feb. 17 – Saturday, Feb. 18 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $8-$12 | (607) 749-4900

Silence of the Clams

Where: Jazz Central, 441 E. Washington St.

When: Thursday, Feb. 16 – Saturday, Feb. 18 | 8 p.m. (closing weekend)

Cost: $20 | 546-3224

Winterfest Wonders

Ice Breaker Dance Party

Where: Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 100 E. Onondaga St.

When: Thursday, Feb. 16 | 7-11 p.m.

Cost: $5

Ice Carving

Where: Clinton Square & Marriott Syracuse Downtown, 100 E. Onondaga St.

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 | noon-1 p.m. (Clinton Square), 2-3 p.m. (Marriott)

Cost: Free

Culinary Cruise

Where: Various restaurants, Downtown Syracuse

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 | noon-4 p.m.

Cost: $5

Hurricane Mix-Off

Where: Various restaurants, Downtown Syracuse

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 | noon-4 p.m.

Cost: $5

Martini Mix-Off

Where: Various restaurants, Downtown Syracuse

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 | noon-4 p.m.

Cost: $5

Cornhole Tournament

Where: Maxwells in Hanover Square (122 E. Genesee St.)

When: Sunday, Feb. 19 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost: $80/team, includes open bar

Editor’s Picks

Strathmore Speaker Series: Nick Murphy

Where: Strathmore Fire Barn in Onondaga Park, 500 Summit Ave.

When: Thursday, Feb. 16 | 7-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Meet Me in Montauk

Plus Twin Geeks, Against the Giants, Outside Voices and Goddaughter

Where: Westcott Community Center, 826 Euclid Ave.

When: Friday, Feb. 17 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $5/advance, $8/day of

Your Story’s Not Safe With Us

Where: Redhouse Arts Center, 201 S. West St.

When: Sunday, Feb. 19 | 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $10

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 28 degrees / 19 degrees

Conditions: Blustery and snowy.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 32 degrees / 25 degrees

Conditions: Clouds will let some sun through.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 46 degrees / 36 degrees

Conditions: Little bit o’ sun.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 44 degrees / 31 degrees

Conditions: At least it’s not snowing.

