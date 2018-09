News Syracuse University football wins against Wagner College (photos) By

All systems were go during the Sept. 8 Carrier Dome football opener between Syracuse University and Wagner College, as the Orange upended the Seahawks in a lopsided 62-10 victory. With two wins in a still-early season, Coach Dino Babers and senior quarterback Eric Dungey will next face Florida State University for a noon Dome game on Saturday, Sept. 15.