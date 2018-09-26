The big 4-0: Syracuse University football squad blasts past Connecticut
With four wins and no losses thus far, it marks the first time the Syracuse University football team has been in this unique position since 1991.
The big 4-0: The Syracuse University football squad blasted past Connecticut 51-21 during the Sept. 22 Carrier Dome matchup. With four wins and no losses thus far, it marks the first time the Orange has been in this unique position since 1991. Halftime festivities included an emotional tribute to former Orange great Joe Morris and his No. 47 jersey.