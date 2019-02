After suffering a loss to the Florida State Seminoles on Feb. 5, things improved for SU men’s basketball team during the Feb. 9 contest against Boston College with a 67-56 victory. Oshae Brissett notched his third straight double-double, and freshman guard Buddy Boeheim delivered 16 points and plenty of smiles along the way.

The Orange are now 17-7 as they head into an away game against North Carolina State at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13.

