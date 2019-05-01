The Honor Roll: Syracuse New Times takes home excellence awards

The Syracuse New Times, the oldest alternative newsweekly in the United States, walked away with another batch of accolades during the 41st annual Syracuse Press Club Awards ceremony.
The event, held April 27 at the Genesee Grande, lured a sellout crowd. Awards in more than 50 categories were distributed to first- and second-place victors, with several third-placers also in the winners’ circle. The evening was capped by the year’s Wall of Distinction honoree, former Post-Standard investigative reporter John O’Brien, who poked fun at the platoon of Post-ies on hand during his heartfelt speech.
Syracuse Press Club first-place honors went to sports writer Matt Michael for his series on the Syracuse University basketball season and writer David Haas’ historical perspective on Interstate-81’s downtown path that destroyed the 15th Ward.
The paper also earned awards from the New York Press Association’s “Better Newspaper Contest,” which announced the winners at the organization’s conference in Saratoga Springs in April, and the Free Community Papers of New York.
Special congratulations to our staffers and contributors, who continue to place us at the top of the heap.
Syracuse Press Club
News Feature/Series
First Place
David Haas
“Highway Robbery”
Sports Story
First Place
Matt Michael
“SU Basketball Series”
Front Page Design
First Place
Greg Minix and Michael Davis
“Front Covers”
Second Place
Greg Minix, Michael Davis, Rachel Barry, Robin Barnes
“Fair Thee Well,” “Immigration Song,” “The Benny Bunch”
Headline Writing
Second Place
Bill DeLapp
Scenic Photo
Second Place
Michael Davis
“Secret Caverns”
Graphic Illustration
First Place
Rachel Barry
“The Arts Issue”
Second Place
Giacomo Calderoni
“Student Survival Guide”
Third Place
Greg Minix
“Moses and the Best of Syracuse”
New York Press Association
Best Column (Division 3)
Second Place
Luke Parsnow
Best Feature Story (Division 6)
First Place
David Haas
“Highway Robbery”
Best Graphic Illustration
First Place
Rachel Barry
“The Arts Issue”
Best Special Section Cover (Division 2)
Honorable Mention
Greg Minix
“Moses and the Best of Syracuse”
Sports Feature (Division 3)
Honorable Mention
Matt Michael
“Swing Shift” on the Syracuse Chiefs
Free Community Papers of New York
General Excellence Tabloid
First Place
Division B
"Station Break" and "Summer Times"
Best Original Writing
First Place
Editorial (Division C)
Luke Parsnow
“Memo-Gate Conjures Modern-Day McCarthyism”
First Place
Feature Article (Division B)
David Haas
“Highway Robbery”
Second Place
General News Article (Division A)
David Haas
“Highway Robbery”
Self-Promotion: Other Alternative
First Place
Rate Card Design (Division B)
Best Original Photography: Black and White
First Place
News Event (Division B)
Michael Davis
“Refugee Day at Schiller Park”
Third Place
Feature or General Interest (Division A)
Michael Davis
“Rabbit Judge at the State Fair”
Best Original Photography: Color
First Place
Feature or General Interest
(Division A)
Michael Davis
“Immigration Song”
Second Place
News Event (Division B)
Michael Davis
“Youth Takes Its Stand”
Third Place
Sports Article (Division C)
Michael Davis
“Syracuse Chiefs”
