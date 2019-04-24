SNT is still partying like it’s 1969 at the PressRoom Pub (photos)

Downtown’s PressRoom Pub was the location for fun, frivolity and flashbacks as Syracuse New Times staffers past and present convened April 17 for a celebration of the paper’s 50th anniversary issue. The cast included arts writer Carl Mellor and longtime New Times writer Frank Malfitano; Shirley Zimmer alongside publishers Art Zimmer and Bill Brod; director of operations Deana Vigliotti and editorial director Veronica Westfall; the circulation team of C.J. Johnson, Tom Tartaro and Mark Angiolillo; Sara Minix with senior graphic designer Greg Minix; and editor-in-chief Bill DeLapp with long-ago production manager Lorraine Harper, who initiated the Syracuse New Times’ annual Street Painting Festival, which returns for its 29th edition in July.