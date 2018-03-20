Syracuse New Times launches readership survey and public listening sessions

The Syracuse New Times, one of the oldest alternative newsweeklies in America, quietly celebrated its 49th anniversary in February. But don’t expect us to be laying low in February 2019, when we will be celebrating 50 years as your reliable arts and entertainment alt-weekly. There will be plenty of special occasions to mark our birthday throughout 2019, so stay tuned and keep reading.

We’ve covered plenty of events throughout those five decades, including several mayoral administrations, a few Woodstock mega-concerts and one mega-mall. We’ve also noted numerous changes along the way, from the visual makeover at the New York State Fair to the stylish morphing of Jim Boeheim’s courtside apparel.

And we’ve had fun delivering these articles in a concise, snappy fashion, especially when they are embellished with great photos that enhance those stories.

But we can’t do it without our loyal readers. We operate under the assumption that our newspaper is what you really want, and our validation comes from how quickly our issues fly off our racks every week.

Even so, we value input from readers to ensure that we are still heading in the right direction. The newspaper industry has been dramatically altered over the last several years, and many have ceased publication. Bucking that trend are the community-based newspapers that specialize in articles of local interest that keep readers coming back for more. Our heart is in this community, and that’s one constant which will never change.

That’s where our new readership survey comes into play. It’s a simple multiple- choice overview in which you can let us know your likes, dislikes, suggestions and more about the Syracuse New Times. Feel free to hurl brickbats, and compliments are graciously welcomed.

To this end, Syracuse New Times publisher Bill Brod will make a series of public appearances to gauge readers’ reactions. Several events will take place at area businesses, so feel free to grab a free cup of coffee or a glass of beer and chat with the publisher.

Upcoming dates include:

Café Kubal, 401 S. Salina St.: Wednesday, March 21, 7 a.m., and Thursday, March 29, 7 a.m.

Original Grain, 302 S. Salina St.: Thursday, March 22, 4:30 p.m., and Wednesday, March 28, 4:30 p.m.

The Stoop Kitchen, 311 W. Fayette St.: Friday, March 23, 7 a.m., and Friday, March 30, 7 a.m.

Empire Brewing, 120 Walton St., Armory Square: Thursday, March 29, 4:30 p.m.

Empire Farm Brewery, 33 Rippleton Road, Cazenovia: Thursday, April 5, 4:30 p.m.

After nearly 50 years, the Syracuse New Times must be doing something right. And with the help of our readers, we hope to stay on track for the next 50 years.