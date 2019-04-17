A look back at the last 50 years of the Syracuse music scene (photos)

It goes without saying that the Syracuse New Times would not have been nearly as much fun without our expansive coverage of the local and national music scene across the decades. The many acts included the Masters of Reality from the late 1980s; the Electric Chick Magnets from April 1997; Hamell on Trial from May 1993; George Rossi from August 1993; banjo impresario Tony Trischka from May 1994; and many, many more.

But the New Times was not alone in local musicians and showmen on the map. We’re also dedicating this page to the slew of Syracuse-area radio disc jockeys who lent their voices to the airways of the past.

comments