Syracuse Mets hit the field for 2019 opening day (photos)

Temperatures were in the low 40s as the brand-new Syracuse Mets, featuring star player Tim Tebow took the field at NBT Bank Stadium during Opening Day festivities on April 4. So more than 8,000 bundled up accordingly, with some sporting a Mets trapper cap that was handed out to the first 2,000 fans. The Rumble Pony mascot from Binghamton dropped by, while Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon (top left) threw an opening-pitch fireball and one of the oldest fans (he’s 104 years young!) of the former Syracuse Chiefs also got into the action.

