Food Stuffing face at the 2018 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog eating contest (photos) By

The annual Taste of Syracuse foodie blast held June 1 and 2 at downtown’s Clinton Square included a sanctioned Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog eating contest on Saturday afternoon. Meat and bread flew as several locals attempted to chow down on the most wienies in a 10-minute showdown, resulting in messy mouths, stuffed cheeks and probably more than one lingering stomach ache and night of heartburn.

Geoffrey Esper was declared top dog after finishing off 45 franks — nearly five dogs per minute — with a chaser or two of Bromo-Seltzer likely to have followed.