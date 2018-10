News Downtown plays host to Columbus, Indigenous Peoples day (photos) By

Members on opposite sides of the Columbus Day debate both rallied in Downtown Syracuse on Oct. 8. A Columbus Day commemoration, organized by the Columbus Monument Memorial Association, was scheduled for the morning, while a celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day, organized by Neighbors of the Onondaga Nation, followed that afternoon. The former included a wreath-laying ceremony and appearances by local politicians (including Sen. John DeFrancisco), while the former drew its own sizable crowd that included protesters. To read more on the issue, read¬†“Movement to drop Columbus Day for Indigenous Peoples Day comes to Syracuse.”