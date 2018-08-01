Syracuse chalks it up with 2018 Street Painting Festival (photos)

More than 60 artists convened for the annual Street Painting event in downtown Syracuse. Running right next to the AmeriCu Arts & Crafts Festival, the event created a hub for amateur and professional artists to meld together, showcasing the wealth of current and up-in-coming artistic talent Syracuse has to offer. The contest was broke up into three divisions (youth, teen and adult) for the chance at cash prizes. Gift certificates were also given out throughout the day, and commemorative T-shirts were sold to help raise money for Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association.

Go online for a full list of winners.