Photos Syracuse Hancock International Airport debuts renovations (photos) By

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Ben Walsh cut the ribbon Oct. 31 to debut the completed renovations at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Construction has been going on at the facility for months as elements of both the interior and exterior were modernized and brought out of the 1960s. Notable new features are the locally-quarried stone accents in the main lobby, larger flight display screens and a broad, outdoor canopy. The renovations cost over $35.8 million to complete.