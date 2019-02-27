Elation to sadness in 4 days after tragic crash, Duke loss (photos)

An automotive tragedy on I-690 on Wednesday, Feb. 20, which involved a vehicle driven by Coach Jim Boeheim and led to the death of Jorge Jimenez, drastically changed the priorities for the SU men’s basketball team leading up to their Feb. 23 rematch with Duke. Boeheim soldiered on for his team, however, as the sold-out Loud House grew quiet for a moment of silence for Jimenez. Then a stoic Boeheim hugged Duke coach — and his longtime pal — Mike Krzyzewski before the game commenced. The Orange lost to the Blue Devils, 75–65, in what was surely the most emotionally draining game in Boeheim’s career.

comments