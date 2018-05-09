SU drama’s ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ bring laughs, musicality not seen in other renditions

Ashman and Menken have stated that the entire score began as a spoof, to be a darker version of Grease. Their targeted idioms are doo-wop and Motown, both fading from fashion when the musical opened. Cimmet retains the veneer of the composer and lyricist’s irony but emphasizes how the underlying emotion moves the plot.

University directors have to rely on the talent that happens to be at hand, and Cimmet has all the right people here. The street-wise Skid Row Greek chorus of Chrystal (Anju Cloud), Ronnette (Aliana Kilmer-Setrakian) and Chiffon (Brittany Adebumola) launches the action with the throbbing title number in the prologue. Even though they may momentarily re- treat to the corner of the set, they are never disposable or anonymous. Only they know all of the action, foreseeing the finale. Maria Marrero’s costumes keep pulling your eyes toward them, especially the chartreuse go-go boots at the end.

Hapless, childless Mushnik (Jacob Rosen) runs a nearly bankrupt flower shop in the poorest, most dangerous neighborhood in New York City. His two employees appear to have come from the bottom of the labor pool: hyper-nebbishy and clumsy Seymour (Ryan Byrne), who stumbles on stage at his entrance, and Betty Boop-voiced Audrey (Amber Gatlin), who arrives at work with a blackened eye. Her tormentor boyfriend is the sadistic biker-dentist Orin Scrivello (Crawford Horton). Horton also plays other roles, male and female, starting with the derelict drunk in the gutter at rise of curtain.