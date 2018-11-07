Photos SU men’s basketball beat ‘crosstown rivals’ in exhibition game (photos) By

There wasn’t much to be scared about during the Halloween men’s basketball exhibition game between Syracuse University and Le Moyne College.

There wasn’t much to be scared about during the Halloween exhibition game between the Syracuse University men’s basketball squad and Le Moyne College at the Carrier Dome. Although local newscasters amusingly dubbed the Dolphins as “crosstown rivals,” only a few miles separate both campuses. There was a wider divide at the final outcome, however, with the Orange on top, 89-52, as Coach Jim Boeheim kept a close eye on the progress of his players during these valuable tune-ups.