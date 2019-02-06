News SU basketball suffers defeat against Florida State (photos) By Michael Davis Posted on February 6, 2019 Share Tweet Share Share Email Comments The Syracuse University men’s basketball team suffered a Feb. 5 defeat at the hands of the Florida State Seminoles, 80-62, despite an impressive Orange rally in the second half that nearly tied the game. comments Related Items:Florida State, photos, sports, SU men's basketball Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you First ever Winter Fair takes over NYS Fairgrounds Expo Center (photos) SU men’s basketball brings home a win against Boston College (photos) Head back to the Stone Age with Jurassic Quest (photos)