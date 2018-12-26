News SU basketball nets another loss after facing University of Buffalo (photos) By

The Syracuse University men’s basketball team netted another loss when it faced the University of Buffalo, with a final score of 59-71 on Dec. 18 at the Carrier Dome. After coming off a five-game streak, this was the hometown team’s second L in a row, as it also lost the contest to Old Dominion three days before by a close 62-68.

However, things turned around for the orange on Dec. 22 when it took home a win in its home game against Arkansas State 82-52. The team is currently 8-4 on the season.

comments