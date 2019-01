Photos SU men’s basketball gets shellacking from Georgia Tech (photos) By

After sinking two wins in the ACC — one against Notre Dame on Jan. 5 (72-62) and another against Clemson on Jan. 9 (61-53) — the Syracuse University men’s basketball team suffered an upset. The men from Georgia Tech gave the team a shellacking, leading the end by more than 10 points. The SU team lost 59-73.

