When you think of springtime, you’ll usually think of the basics: blue skies, budding flowers and the early buzz of insects getting into their summer routine. But for Syracuse, another creature marks the beginning of the good-weather season. Crawfish. The annual Crawfish and Seafood Festival in downtown Syracuse takes place in the early part of May — this year falling on May 5 — drawing hundreds to Clinton Square to taste test these Lousiana favorites. This year’s festival proved no different.