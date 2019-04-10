Spring Times Calendar: Your seasonal Syracuse roundup

By

It’s springtime in Syracuse, meaning a wealth of seasonal goings-on are about to hit the city. You won’t want to be stuck inside as the temperature warms up. Check our Spring Times calendar for event highlights over the next few months.

Want more events? Check our community calendar.

April 12

Syracuse Fashion Week: The Underground Show. Fri. 8 p.m. The wildest event during the week will surely be this visual eyeful featuring lingerie and other extravagant fashions at Marisa’s Fortress of Beauty, 220 Walton St. $48. syracusefashionweek.com.

April 12, 14

Threepenny Opera. Fri. 8 p.m., Sun. 2 p.m. Syracuse Opera stages the Kurt Weill triumph at the Mulroy Civic Center’s Crouse-Hinds Concert Theater, 411 Montgomery St. $10-$206. (315) 476-7372, syracuseopera.org.

April 12-14

Spring Country Folk Art Craft Show. Fri. 5-9 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Artisans showcase their wares at the Center of Progress Building, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. $6/adults, free/ages 10 and under. (248) 634-4151, countryfolkart.com.

April 13-14

Syracuse Spring Gun Show. Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Locked and loaded and ready for more than 1,000 tables of exhibits in the Center of Progress Building, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. $7/adults, $5/seniors, free/ages 12 and under. (607) 748-1010, syracusegunshow.com.

April 18

CNY Love Jam. Thurs. 7:30 p.m. Lil Mo and Slim of 112 share the stage with local performers Deidre Graves, Tamar Juntia and Erika Lovette at the Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St. $30, $40, $50, $60, $80, $100. (315) 475-7979, landmarktheatre.org.

April 19-20

Vernon Downs Race Track. Fri. & Sat. 6:10 p.m. Harness racing kicks off the 66th horsey season at Vernon Downs, 4229 Stuhlman Road, Vernon. Free. (877) 88-VERNON, vernondowns.com.

April 20-21

Spring Premiere Horse Show. Sat. & Sun. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Terrific trotters strut their stuff inside the Toyota Coliseum, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. Free. (315) 682-1933, naomishorseshows.com.

April 22

Earth Day Celebration. Mon. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Bird and nature walks and learn how to recycle in new ways at Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville. Free with $5 nature center admission. (315) 638-2519, events.onondagacountyparks.com.

April 24-28

Syracuse Professional Horseman Association Show. Wed. April 24, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Thurs. & Fri. 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat. 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. The 70th annual event takes place at the Toyota Coliseum, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. Free. (315) 682-1933, syracusepha.org.

April 27

Central New York Irish Feis. Sat. 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. The annual Irish stepdancing competition welcomes more than 1,000 competitors from across the Northeast and throughout Canada, taking place in the Horticulture Building, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. Free. (315) 715-2362, cnyfeis.com.

April 27

Kids Expo. Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The 16th annual Family Times event offers representatives from area summer camps, plus dance demonstrations, monster trucks and more at the Center of Progress Building, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. Free. (315) 472-4669, familytimescny.com.

April 27-28

African Violet Society Show. Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Admire displays and purchase varieties of the flowers from local growers at Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville. Free with $5 nature center admission. (315) 638-2519, events.onondagacountyparks.com.

May 2

PJ Masks Save the Day. Thurs. 6 p.m. Family-friendly musical fun at the Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St. $32.50, $42.50, $52.50. (315) 475-7979, landmarktheatre.org.

May 3-5

Empire State Arabian Horse Spring Show. Fri. & Sat. 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun. 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Elegant trotters strut their stuff around the Toyota Coliseum and 4-H Show Ring and Stable Area, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. Free. (315) 626-6790, empirearabian.org.

May 4

Crawfish Festival. Sat. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. More than 2,500 pounds of crawfish will be consumed during the 12th annual Operation Northern Comfort event at downtown’s Clinton Square. Free. Operationnc.org.

May 7-12

The Book of Mormon. Tues.-Fri. 7:30 p.m., Sat. 2 & 7:30 p.m., Sun. 1 & 6:30 p.m. Famous Artists brings in the touring production of the raunchy musical comedy from the South Park creators at the Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St. $25, $40, $55, $70. (315) 475-7979, landmarktheatre.org.

May 11

Joe Bob Briggs. Sat. 7:30 p.m. The comical raconteur and drive-in schlock expert will chat about “How Rednecks Saved Hollywood” at the Bristol IMAX Omnitheater at the MOST, 500 S. Franklin St. $20. afterdarkpresents.com.

May 10-12

Bring In Spring Horse Show. Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat. & Sun. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Bridle Path Manor presents the annual show in the Toyota Coliseum, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. Free. (315) 727-5391, (315) 729-8507.

May 12

Mother’s Day Garden Tour. Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The annual outing and fundraiser for Baltimore Woods blossoms again rain or shine, plus picnic baskets welcome at Sycamore Hill Gardens, 2130 Old Seneca Turnpike, Marcellus. $6/advance, $12/after May 5, free/ages 8 and under. (315) 673-1350, baltimorewoods.org.

May 16-19, 23-26

New York State Breeders Horse Show: Sections 1 and 2. Thurs.-Sun. 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Two series featuring breeds galore in competition at the Toyota Coliseum, Tractor Supply Company Exhibit Center and 4-H Show Ring and Stable Area, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. Free. (315) 436-1933, nyshba.com.

May 18

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. Sat. 8 a.m. The annual race and fundraiser for breast cancer awareness honors current battles, survivors and those who lost their battle at New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. Free, registration and fundraising required. info-komen.org.

May 25

Orchard Run. Sat. 8:30 a.m. The fifth annual apple orchard run returns with a four-mile run through the venue, plus children’s one-mile fun run and all-ages walk at the Apple Festival Grounds, 5330 Rowland Road, LaFayette. $30/advance, $35/after April 24, $10/kids run, $10/walk. cnyorchardrun.com.

May 26

Purple Reign. Sun. 7:30 p.m. The Prince tribute show visits the Mulroy Civic Center’s Crouse-Hinds Concert Theater, 411 Montgomery St. $37, $47, $57. (315) 435-8000, purplereigntour.com.

May 28-30

Finding Neverland. Tues.-Thurs. 7:30 p.m. Famous Artists brings in the touring production of the Peter Pan musical at the Mulroy Civic Center’s Crouse-Hinds Concert Theater, 411 Montgomery St. $35, $50, $65. nacentertainment.com.

June 5

Life On Mars. Wed. 7:30 p.m. The David Bowie tribute show rocks out the Mulroy Civic Center’s Crouse-Hinds Concert Theater, 411 Montgomery St. $26.50, $36.50, $66.50. (315) 435-8000, oncenter.org.

Rock of Ages. Wed. 7:30 p.m. Famous Artists presents the touring production of the arena-rock musical satire at the Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St. $25, $35, $45, $55, $65. (315) 475-7979, landmarktheatre.org.

June 7-8

Taste of Syracuse. Fri. & Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. The annual mix of food and music will feature Sugar Ray as a headliner at downtown Syracuse’s Clinton Square. Free. Tasteofsyracuse.com.

See More Spring Times Content

comments