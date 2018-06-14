Lifestyle A guide to sports and fitness in Onondaga County By

Lifeguard training at Onondaga Park Pool. (Michael Davis/Syracuse New Times)

Are you intimidated by your local gym? Are you trying to have fun with your fitness? Are you jealous of all your neighbors who can cool off and swim around in their own pools?

If you answered yes to any of those questions, you may be in luck. As part of our most recent Summer Times seasonal edition, we’ve compiled a directory of places to go in Onondaga County if you’re looking to get in shape, stay fit or just have fun moving your body. There’s also sporting venues, for those who are more comfortable in the stands — or who tell themselves they just need a bit of inspiration.

SPORTS

Onondaga Lake Skate Park. 106 Lake Drive, Liverpool. (315) 453-6712. The 16,900 sq. foot outdoor skate park welcomes skateboards, inline skates, BMX bikes and scooters. April 1-29 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., April 30 – September 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free admission with “at your own risk” policy.

Assault City Roller Derby. Bouts held at SRC Arena and Events Center, Onondaga Community College, 4585 W. Seneca Turnpike. Fast-paced flat track action races into its 11th season. $10-$12/adults, Free/ages 12 and under.

Central New York Roller Derby. Bouts held at John F. Kennedy Arena, 500 W. Embargo St., Rome. $8-$10/adults, $5/seniors, Free/ages 12 and under.

Auburn Doubledays. Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn. (315) 255-2489. Washington Nationals’ minor league team steps up to the plate for another short season with promotions, specials and fun for the family. $6-$10.

Syracuse Chiefs. NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Drive. (315) 474-7833. The Nationals’ minor league team is a home run for a family-and-friends outing every game. Each home game has a theme, plus weekly fireworks and Dollar Thursdays. $10-$15/adults, Free-$13/military and veterans, $8-$13/seniors and children.

POOLS

Burnet Park Pool. Burnet Park Drive, with access from South Avery, Coleridge and Grand avenues. Public swim Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays noon to 7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays noon to 6 p.m., and Sundays 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Huntington School Pool. 400 Sunnycrest Road. Summer Public Swim hours not available at time of printing; go online for more info.

Kirk Park Pool. 400 W. Borden Ave. Daily, 1 to 7 p.m.

Lincoln Park Pool. 140 Robinson St., with access from Hawley Avenue, Mather and Sherwood streets. Daily, noon to 6 p.m.

McKinley Park Pool. 300 block of West Pleasant Avenue, with access from Midland and West Calthrop avenues and West Newell Street. Daily, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Onondaga Park Pool. 531 Roberts Ave., with access from Crossett Street, Onondaga Park Drive and Summit Avenue. Daily, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Schiller Park Pool. 1100 Rugby Road, with access from Farmer and Oak streets and Whitwell Drive. Daily, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Southwest Pool. 230 Lincoln Ave. behind the Southwest Community Center. Summer Public Swim hours not available at time of printing; go online for more info.

Thornden Park Pool. Access from Madison Street, Ostrom Avenue and South Beech Street. Public swim Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 7 p.m.; Sundays, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Valley Pool. 4942 S. Salina St. at Meachem Field, access from South Salina Street and Amidon Drive. Summer Public Swim hours not available at time of printing; go online for more info.

Wilson Park Pool. 1117 S. McBride St., with access from Taylor Street. Daily, noon to 6 p.m.

YMCA LOCATIONS

Day Camp Iroquois. 4795 Sweet Road, Manlius. (315) 637-6436.

Downtown Syracuse. 340 Montgomery St. (315) 474-6851.

East Area Family. 200 Towne Drive, Fayetteville. (315) 637-2025.

Manlius. 140 W. Seneca St., Manlius. (315) 692-4777.

North Area Family. 4775 Wetzel Road, Liverpool. (315) 451-2562.

Northwest Family. 8040 River Road, Baldwinsville. (315) 303-5966.

Skaneateles. 97 State St. Road, Skaneateles. (315) 685-2266.

Southwest Family. Onondaga Community College, 4585 W. Seneca Turnpike. (315) 498-2699.

