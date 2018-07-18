Auto Sparky shows off ride in typical Ol Skool Roundup fashion (photos) By

Alongside the swanky, sporty cars of the annual Syracuse Nationals event is a car show with just a bit more quirk. Hanging out in the Beef Cattle Barn is the Ol Skool Roundup is a setup straight from the 1950s, with one of the country’s largest pinup contests and rockabilly musical acts lending to the sock-hop air.

The organizer, known as Sparky, said the show began with only 45 cars, but has since grown to over 1,000. Sparky spoke with the New Times about the show and his life, and showed off his personal on-brand ride.