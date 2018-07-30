Step back in time with the Skaneateles Antique Boat Show (photos)

Things got classical this weekend in Skaneateles, as visitors were treated to a swell of classic and antique boats that looked like they should be docking for the town sock-hop. The annual Antique and Classic Boat Show sailed into its 40th year at the village, running from Friday, July 27, to Sunday, July 29.

The typical sleek, white fiberglass was notably absent from the craft, with most instead opting for the wood finish or colored bottom looks that were popular throughout the late ’40s to early ’60s. Viewers were able to get a good look at each craft from the long pier and shoreline.