Showcase Showdowns

The 2017 autumn art season will encompass numerous group exhibitions, solo shows and a slew of subjects. Local venues will display mega-sculptures, cups and napkins, delve into topics ranging from a Syracuse park to rocks and the political climate in Taiwan, explore family relationships and how we recall various historical events.

ArtRage Gallery (503 Hawley Ave.; (315) 218-5711) begins its fall schedule with Seen and Heard: Embracing Our Past, Empowering Our Future. It’s a group exhibit featuring works by Anne Cofer and Mary Giehl, Mary Stanley, Candace Rhea, Gail Hoffman and other female artists from Central New York. A Sept. 9 reception starts at 7 p.m. The show ends Oct. 21.

Downtown Syracuse’s Everson Museum of Art (401 Harrison St.; (315) 474-6064) has already opened Monumental, a display of large works by Eric Staller, Ann Sperry and other sculptors, and Unique, a group exhibition celebrating the talents of Central New Yorkers living with disabilities. On Sept. 15, the museum premieres TR Ericsson: I Was Born to Bring You Into This World, which continues his inquiry into his mother’s life and their family archives, and Sune Woods: When A Heart Scatter, Scatter, Scatter, with the artist using video, photographs and collage to explore desire, forgiveness and resilience. Unique closes Oct. 1, while the other exhibits wrap Dec. 31.

Point of Contact (350 W. Fayette St.; (315) 443-2169) is showing Pedro Roth’s Aleph, a series of drawings on napkins gathered from various cafes in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The napkins are combined into an installation. There will be a reception on Sept. 28, 6 to 8 p.m.

The Onondaga Historical Association (321 Montgomery St.; (315) 428-1864) has several exhibits under way, including All That Jazz: 35 Years of Syracuse Jazz Fest, which documents the festival’s appearance at various sites and its showcasing of Dizzy Gillespie and other stars. The War to End All Wars: Onondaga County Encounters World War I presents gas masks, uniforms, posters, letters and other archival material.

Clayscapes Pottery Gallery (1003 W. Fayette St.; (315) 424-6868) is hosting a display of ceramics by its students through Sept. 9. Another group show, Wonder Women: Directions in Art by 14 Female CNY Artists, runs through Sept. 22 at the Syracuse Tech Garden (235 Harrison St.; (315) 427-5787). It includes paintings, drawings, and other media.

La Casita Cultural Center (109 Otisco St.; (315) 443-2151) will celebrate Latin music with Fusion Caribe: The History of Our Music, which presents photos, memorabilia and other objects. A Sept. 15 reception begins at 6 p.m. and will feature live and recorded music.

Apostrophe’S (1100 Oak St.; (614) 209-7503) just opened Creating Memories of Schiller Park, works by artists living in the neighborhood adjacent to the North Side park. The exhibition runs through Sept. 16.

On the Syracuse University campus, Light Work Gallery (316 Waverly Ave.; (315) 443-1300), has a full slate of shows on display. To Sleep with Terra presents Sune Woods’ collages and works on paper, discussing how photography has been used for exploitation and propaganda.

The gallery is also displaying pieces by winners of the 2017 Light Work grants: Joe Librandi-Cowan, who focuses on mass incarceration; Mary Helena Clark, an artist intensely interested in film and video; and Stephanie Mercedes, whose work investigates memories of human rights violations, most notably Argentina’s “dirty war.” The trio, and Woods, will be feted at a Sept. 13 reception beginning at 5 p.m.

Finally, the Urban Video Project, a partnership involving Light Work and several organizations, will project the Sune Woods video A Feeling Like Chaos on the northern facade of the Everson Museum. That will take place Thursdays through Saturdays from dusk to 11 p.m. starting Sept. 14.

SU Art Galleries (Shaffer Art Building; (315) 443-4097) is currently showing Meant To Be Shared: Selections from the Arthur Ross Collection of Prints at Yale University Art Gallery. It features works by Francisco Goya, Edoudard Manet and other well-known artists. In Gratitude: The Museum Project, a series of photos in various styles, celebrates recent donation of artworks to the university’s collection.

Edgewood Gallery (216 Tecumseh Road; (315) 445-8111) is displaying Nature Observed, a blend of watercolors, acrylics, sculpture and jewelry depicting or reflecting on wildlife and our connection to nature. That exhibit wraps Sept. 22, giving way to Jee Eun Lee’s one-woman exhibition which opens Sept. 29.

On Sept. 9, Associated Artists opens its 91st juried exhibit at the Manlius Public Library (1 Arky Albanese Way; (315) 682-6400). There will be a Sept. 17 reception beginning at 2 p.m.

Gandee Gallery (7846 Main St., Fabius; (315) 416-6339) is showcasing Robert Colley’s photos of landscapes and Lucille Wellner’s watercolors until Sept. 17. Then on Sept. 30 Gandee opens The Almighty Cup, an invitational juried exhibit presenting artworks made in Central New York and around the country. More than 100 cups will be on display.

In Auburn, the Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center (205 Genesee St.; (315) 255-1553), has scheduled a Sept. 1 opening for Bedrock Revealed: Geologic Landscapes, a series of large composite images by Jonathon Wells; Underlyling Factors: Artists Inspired by Geology, a group show; and Ellen Haffar’s exhibit discussing environmental threats faced by fireflies, bees and butterflies. All three exhibitions end Oct. 15, as the gallery will begin hanging Quilts = Art = Quilts, an annual show which opens Oct. 29.

SUNY Cortland’s Dowd Gallery (9 Main St.; (607) 753-4262) has opened Reverence: Ben Altman and Robert Knight, presenting images created by two artists from Central New York. Knight documents churches, mosques and other sacred spaces, while Altman photographs memorial sites associated with political violence.

SUNY Oswego’s Tyler Art Gallery ((315) 312-2113) is showing Judith Ann Benedict: An Illustrated Life. She illustrated children’s books and was an influential teacher at SUNY Oswego.

At Cornell University, the Herbert Johnson Museum of Art ((607) 255-6464) is the venue for Power, Haunting, and Resilience, a 14-artist exhibition dealing with social ideology and authoritarian behavior in Taiwan. On Sept. 9, the museum opens Sama Alshaibi: Silsila, a series of photos and videos discussing migration, borders and environmental issues.

And in Utica, Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute (310 Genesee St.; (315) 797-0000) hosts Roaring Into The Future: New York 1925-1935, which presents an array of artworks and artifacts including paintings, video, music and fashion. On Oct. 7, Geometry in Motion, works on paper by Leon Polk Smith, will begin its run.