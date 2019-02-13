See the nominees, honorees for the 2019 Sammy Awards

The late rock’n’roll legend (and Syracuse University alum) Lou Reed will be celebrated with a Lifetime Achievement Award during this year’s Syracuse Area Music Awards (Sammys). The announcement was made during the Feb. 5 press conference held at Eastwood’s Palace Theatre, as light music from Mark Nanni and Monk Rowe (who was named music educator of the year at the 2018 ceremony) provided a smooth earful amid the bijou’s lobby filled with local musicians and fans.

Accepting the award for Reed (1942–2013) will be his widow, avant-garde composer and film director Laurie Anderson. Other inductees to the Sammys Hall of Fame include pioneering local doo-woppers Little Jan and the Radiants, WAQX-FM 95.7 radio veteran and music promoter Scott Dixon, the late drummer Al Falso (1925–1993) and longtime duo Karen Savoca and Pete Heitzman.

Trombonist Melissa Gardiner has been named music educator of the year, and music photographer Jack O. Bocchino will receive the inaugural Spirit of the Sammys Award, which will be named after him for future Sammys presentations. A special Founder’s Award will be given to downtown busker Elijah Harris Jr., also known as Eli. At the press conference, Syracuse Jazz Fest impresario Frank Malfitano noted, “Calling Eli a street musician is like calling Picasso a housepainter.”

The Sammys Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony will be held Thursday, March 7, 7 to 10 p.m., at Upstairs at the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 246 W. Willow St. Tickets are $25 and available at syracuseareamusic.com.

The Sammys bandwagon continues with the awards presentation on Friday, March 8, 7 p.m., at the Palace, 2384 James St. Awards in 13 recording categories will be handed out between live performances from Stroke, Barroom Philosophers, Sean McLeod with Alani Skye, Karen Savoca and Pete Heitzman, and a Lou Reed tribute band featuring original band members guitarist Stuart Heinrich and bassist Ellard “Moose” Bolles.

There will also be people’s choice awards for best band, venue and music festival, and the Brian Bourke Award for best new artist. Tickets are $20, available at Armory Square’s Sound Garden and at syracuseareamusic.com.

Of the 111 submissions, the winnowed field of Sammys nominees include:

Best Pop

Forgottensong, Forgottensong Vol. 1 and 2

Emma Jude, Pocket Full of Postcards

Screen Test, Through the Past Brightly

Best Jazz

Byron Kidd Cage, Platinum Healing Glove

Bob Holz, Silverthorne

Best Hip Hop/Rap

Big Nate MG, No Hooks Needed X Hook Line

G-Netics, Elevated

J.R. Lottary, Instant Win

Chris Mac, Go for Broke Project

MLA, Salute Me

Best Americana

Joe Davoli, Golden Rule

Dennis McGuire’s One Man Band, Old Songs Rusty Strings

Ghost Town Ramblers, Ghost Town Ramblers

Eileen Nicholson Kalfass, Crossing Bridges

Best Alternative

The Amazing Shakes, 10X The Crash

The Beuchesnes, Twilight Interstate

Late Earth, Late Earth

Strange to Look At, Strange to Look At

Sympathy, For Everyone to See

Townhouse Warrior, Words, Unsaid

Best Rock

Atkins Riot, Atkins Riot “Iguanas”

Climbing Stars, Ascension

Jukin’ Bone, Unfinished Business

Tony Touris, Ghost Town

The Trend, J. Marc Memorial Show

Best Hard Rock

Amerikan Primitive, Down to the Devil

Between Hope and Fear, Between Hope and Fear

Damon Larus, Crusade

The Last Divide, The Last Divide

One Step from Falling, Stuck

Best Other Style

Fritz’s Polka Band, Hey!

Emedin Rivera, Tropical Turbulence

Samba Laranja: The SU Brazilian Ensemble, Gurana

Best Jam Band

Count Blastula, Jive Honey

Ginbucket, On Ice

The Lightkeepers, Talking Man’s Blues

Mike Davis and the Laughing Buddha Episodes, Find Yourself Caterpillar

Sundrop Rise, Family Tree

Best Singer-Songwriter

Sydney Irving, The Halfmoon Sessions

Jess Novak, Fear is the Cage, Love is the Key

Rhiannon Payne, Folklore

Darryl Rahn, Making Strangers

Stephen Douglas Wolfe, Quixotic Symphony

Best Blues

Cloutier, Thunder N Lightning

Neil Minet and the Night Flyers, Shades of Blue

Steven D. Odum, Steve Odum Plays His Blues

Ron Spencer Band, Into the Blue

Tas Cru, Memphis Song

Best R&B

Apollo XXIII, Borderline

Jaquiel THEVOICE, The Natural Project

Irv Lyons Jr., Sisters & Brothers

The Ripcords, Live at Subcat Studios

Best Country

Steven Cali, American Farmer

Follow the Muse, American Days

Moonshine River Band, Bad Habit

Lonnie Park, Stories of the Lost and Found

