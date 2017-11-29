Seasonal Chestnuts For A Cool Yule

With the Christmas season in full swing, the History of Syracuse Rock’n’Roll music series adds to the good cheer with its annual holiday shindig, which takes place Sunday, Dec. 3, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Holiday Inn, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool.

This installment is again being dubbed the “Classic Canteen” with its salute to the Sunday-afternoon Teen Canteen rock shows of yesteryear that packed the former Three Rivers Inn nightclub in Phoenix. Series producer Ron Wray still affectionately recalls those days when he joins morning-drive radio host Nick Caplan each week during the 8 a.m. Wednesday sloton The Dinosaur 95.3 FM.

Wray has lured the Joe Whiting Band to participate in this edition, with internationally acclaimed guitarist Loren Barrigar also sitting in with the gang. Accompanying sax symbol Whiting will be guitarist John Martellaro, keyboardist Tony Schimizzi, bassist Brian Barrigar and Rick Basha on drums.

The afternoon will also feature melodies from the CNY Songbirds, represented by popular vocalists Donna Colton, Joanna Jewett and Maureen Henesey. Expect a mix of covers ranging from Fleetwood Mac to Crosby, Stills and Nash, plus several yuletide selections. The ladies will be backed by Frank Neubert on percussion, bassist Sam Paterelli and guitarists Kristopher Heels and Jim O’Mahony.

The show closes with tunes from the History of Syracuse Music All-Star Band, featuring Dave Novak on guitar and vocals, bassist Bill Weiss, drummer Ed McBarron, vocalist Gary Branch and Steve Schad on keyboards as they blast through rockers such as “Mustang Sally” and “Twist and Shout.” Donna Colton, Joanna Jewett and Maureen Henesey will provide backup vocals, while Joe Whiting will deliver “Run, Run, Rudolph,” one of the coolest yuletide standards on the planet.

Admission is $10. For information, call (315) 472-0222. SNT