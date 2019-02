The fifth annual ScrabbleMania contest, held Feb. 1 at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown, lured teams of wordsmiths for a fun fundraiser for the nonprofit Literacy CNY. Participants had to purchase letters from a tile-keeper, then went to work forming words during three separate 25-minute rounds. The players included state Sen. Rachel May and Literacy CNY founder Ruth Colvin, still excelling at the game at age 102.

