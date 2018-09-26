News School-time nostalgia: What are your childhood memories? (poll) By

For many adults, fall is just another season. After they hype of specialty coffees and apple picking has worn off, it’s time to start thinking about money for snow tires, snow blowers and snow boots. But for children, fall is marked by one major thing: the start of a new school year.

Heading into October, most kids have likely reacclimated to the classroom setting. Friends have been reconnected with, homework has started coming in full force and projects are looming on the horizon.

We’re bringing you some nostalgia with this week’s poll question: Did you like school growing up? Take our survey and share your favorite school-time memories.

