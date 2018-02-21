Sammys Set To Honor Music Mainstays From Dove To Dave (Frisina)

The 1970s-era rock quintet Dove will reunite for a performance and to accept Hall of Fame honors during this year’s Syracuse Area Music Awards (Sammys). The announcement was made during the Feb. 6 press conference held at Eastwood’s Palace Theatre, as smooth grooves from Bobby Green and his band provided an aural backdrop in the bijou lobby jammed with local musicmakers and aficionados.
Other inductees to the Hall of Fame include music promoter Stacey Waterman, acclaimed musician John Cadley and veteran concert production manager Maryjo Spillane. Hamilton College’s Monk Rowe has been named music educator of the year, and radio program director Dave Frisina will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for his 40-year (and counting) celebration of local music.
The Sammys Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony will be held Thursday, March 1, 7 to 10 p.m., at Upstairs at the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 246 W. Willow St. Tickets are $25 and available at
syracuseareamusic.com.
The Sammys bandwagon continues with the awards presentation on Friday, March 2, 7 p.m., at the Palace, 2384 James St. Awards in 14 recording categories will be handed out between live performances that will feature Dove, the Merry Pranksters, Elephant Mountain, Professional Victims and Count Blastula. There will also be people’s choice awards for best band, venue and music festival, and the Brian Bourke Award for best new artist. Tickets are $20, available at Armory Square’s Sound Garden and at syracuseareamusic.com.
Best Pop
All Poets & Heroes, Where We Lived
and What We Lived For
Bea, Old Habits
Sera Bullis, The Road to Marcellus
Ben Mauro, Good Day
Nate, Summer is the Cure
Best Jazz
E.S.P., Zero Gravity
Tim Herron, Thinquisition
Robert Holz, Visions: Coast to Coast Connection
Peter Allen Alt Jazz, It Was Just
About That Time
Best Hip Hop/Rap
Steve Cook, M.I.D. Twenties
Seth Dollar, Vanity
Suppa Satty, Who You Thought It Was?
Sophistafunk, Real Vibration
Wigs, No Turning Back
Best Americana
Harmonic Dirt, Anthracite
Austin MacRae, Keeper
The Region Legion with Ruddy Well Band, Common Ground Benefit:
In My Father’s Kitchen
Mark Wahl, Circadia
Jane Zell, Almost Real
Best Alternative
The Action!, 5
Against The Giants, Harden Your Heart
Goodnight Forever, Dim Lit Motivation
Mattydale Music Collective, Dreamwyld
Phantom Chemistry, Everything’s Great
Best Rock
The Alpha Fire, Embers
Flashcubes, Forever
Tommy Gunn, Talk of the Town
Jess Novak Band, Fireworks
The Penetrators, Legacy
Best Hard Rock
Between Hope and Fear, With the Water
Breaking Solace, The Stand
Ecliptic Vision, Omphalos of the Void
Jeremiah’s Razor, Jeremiah’s Razor
Sampere, World of Illusion EP
Best Other Style
Answer the Muse, Now
A Cast of Thousands, The Fifth
Leo Crandall, The Art of Swimming
John Harris, Wake the Dead
Harriet Tubman Freedom Music Festival, Music for Freedom: Harriet Tubman Freedom Music Festival Live!, Volume 2
Best Jam Band
Barroom Philosophers, Barroom
Philosophers
Chris Eves & the New Normal,
Find Your Way
Late Earth, The Prevail
John McConnell, By Design
Old Deer Ensemble, Festival
Best Singer-Songwriter
Cam Caruso, On the Other Side
Alex Gideon, Know Different Than Before
Sydey Irving, Hello Stranger
Amanda Rogers, Heavy Blue
J. Schnitt, How to Be Happy About the End of the World
Best Blues
Bad Mama’s Blues Band, There Goes
the Rent
Matthew Black and the Blues Dragons, S/T
Moon Dog Howlers, One Track Mind
Best R & B
Diana Jacobs Band, Good Metticine
Kings of the Fall, The Ascension
Skunk City, Sparked
Best Country
Floodwood, Till I Die
Matt Dunn Band, I Am This Road
Best Electronica
Leper Pony, White Savior
Man Woman Machine, Ultra-Xenosonic
Mazedude, American Pixels
Photos courtesy of staff photographer Michael Davis: